Wyoming Cowboys Forward Tyler Morman Transfers to Mississippi Southern

Tyler Morman, a junior college transfer who was limited two two games and 28 minutes of playing time because of concussion problems the past season at Wyoming, finalized his transfer by committing to Mississippi Southern.

Morgan scored two points and had five rebounds in his two games -- back-to-back December appearances against Utah Valley (eight minutes) and at Denver (20 Minutes) -- before being lost for the season.

He transfered a year ago from Florida Southwestern College.

The Cowboys fired head coach Allen Edwards after a 9-23 season that included winning two of three games at the Mountain West tournament after going 2-16 in the conference during the regular season.

New coach Jeff Linder focused on retaining the six players from Wyoming and Colorado, and added seven new recruits in the spring signing period. The class was ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West, and the 47th best class nationally.