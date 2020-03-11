Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowgirls Finished 9th in BYU Entrada Golf Classic

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

ST. GEORGE, Utah  – For the second straight tournament, the Cowgirl golf team recorded a top ten finish after the final 18 holes of the 2020 BYU at Entrada Classic on Tuesday in St. George, Utah.

The Cowgirls shot a final round of 21-over, 309, and had a three day total of 65-over 929 to place ninth for the two day tournament. North Texas won the event at 11-over (875), followed by Iowa at 30-over (894) and host school BYU in third at 35-over (899). Northern Illinois finished fourth with a 50-over 914, while Princeton and Idaho tied for fifth at 55-over 919. Lauren Cox of UNT took the individual title with a three-round total of even, 216.

mountainwest

“I know the team is a little disappointed as we were just a few holes short of catching a few teams,” head coach Josey Stender said. “I feel really encouraged with our competitiveness. Once we get a few more rounds and clean up the little things, we will be right where we want to be consistently.”

Sophomore Michelle Nguyen shot a final round of 7-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 15-over 231 on her way to a 24 spot finish to lead all Cowgirls. It is her highest finish of the season. Freshman Jessica Zapf, playing as an individual, posted a career-best final round of 4-over 76 for her best finish of her career at 17-over 233 and in a tie for 27.

Junior Caitlyn Skavdahl was the big mover on the day. She carded a 1-over 73 for a three day total of 18-over 234 and moved all the way into a tie for 30. Senior Erin Sargent turned in a third round score of 7-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 18-over 234 to also place in a tie for 30.

Fellow senior Kaylee Knadler completed her day with a 6-over 78 to finish in a tie for 44with a three day score of 21-over 237. Sophomore Cristiana Ciasca completed her third round with a 10-over 82 and placed in a tie for 56 with a score of 26-over 242.

The Cowgirls will return to the course on Thursday, March 19 at the Hawkeye El Tigre Championship in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 

golfindividuals
golfteam
Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Draft Eligible Cowboys Worked Out for Wyoming's NFL Pro Day

10 Draft Eligible Cowboys Worked Out for Wyoming's NFL Pro Day

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Sending 5 Wrestlers to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Wyoming Sending 5 Wrestlers to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Paul Roberts Earns 2 All-MW Awards in Track and Field; 3 Others Also Honored

Cowboys Paul Roberts Earns 2 All-MW Awards in Track and Field; 3 Others Also Honored

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

Tracy Ringolsby

Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Divers Compete in Zone E Diving champinships Beginning Monday

Wyoming Divers Compete in Zone E Diving champinships Beginning Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

Cowgirls Tennis Shutouts out Illinois State, Claims a Split of Two Weekend Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Decision Time in Laramie: Does Edwards Stay or Go?

Decision Time in Laramie: Does Edwards Stay or Go?

Tracy Ringolsby

Carriage Turns into Pumpkin for Cowboys at MW Tournament

Carriage Turns into Pumpkin for Cowboys at MW Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

by

Johnywyo