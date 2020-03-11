Cowgirls Finished 9th in BYU Entrada Golf Classic

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

ST. GEORGE, Utah – For the second straight tournament, the Cowgirl golf team recorded a top ten finish after the final 18 holes of the 2020 BYU at Entrada Classic on Tuesday in St. George, Utah.

The Cowgirls shot a final round of 21-over, 309, and had a three day total of 65-over 929 to place ninth for the two day tournament. North Texas won the event at 11-over (875), followed by Iowa at 30-over (894) and host school BYU in third at 35-over (899). Northern Illinois finished fourth with a 50-over 914, while Princeton and Idaho tied for fifth at 55-over 919. Lauren Cox of UNT took the individual title with a three-round total of even, 216.

“I know the team is a little disappointed as we were just a few holes short of catching a few teams,” head coach Josey Stender said. “I feel really encouraged with our competitiveness. Once we get a few more rounds and clean up the little things, we will be right where we want to be consistently.”

Sophomore Michelle Nguyen shot a final round of 7-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 15-over 231 on her way to a 24 spot finish to lead all Cowgirls. It is her highest finish of the season. Freshman Jessica Zapf, playing as an individual, posted a career-best final round of 4-over 76 for her best finish of her career at 17-over 233 and in a tie for 27.

Junior Caitlyn Skavdahl was the big mover on the day. She carded a 1-over 73 for a three day total of 18-over 234 and moved all the way into a tie for 30. Senior Erin Sargent turned in a third round score of 7-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 18-over 234 to also place in a tie for 30.

Fellow senior Kaylee Knadler completed her day with a 6-over 78 to finish in a tie for 44with a three day score of 21-over 237. Sophomore Cristiana Ciasca completed her third round with a 10-over 82 and placed in a tie for 56 with a score of 26-over 242.

The Cowgirls will return to the course on Thursday, March 19 at the Hawkeye El Tigre Championship in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.