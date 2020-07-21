12th Time Charm: Wyoming Volleyball Earns AVCA Academic Award

Welcome to 7220
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Wyoming volleyball team was named a recipient of the 2019-20 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 12th consecutive year.

The Cowgirls posted a team 3.563 GPA this past academic year, and also had 10 student-athletes named to the Academic All-Mountain West Team, and six named Mountain West Scholar-Athletes.

The award, which was first given out in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams throughout the country that displayed excellence in the classroom and maintained at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA.

The AVCA announced a record 1,313 teams across the country earned the award, topping last year’s record by almost 200 teams. The Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, student-athletes and coaches honored.

On the court in 2019, the Cowgirls qualified for their third consecutive postseason appearance, hosting the first two rounds of the NIVC. UW’s sweep of Northwestern State in the opening round of the tournament, marked Wyoming’s first postseason win since 1989. The Cowgirls won a program record 16 Mountain West matches last season as well.

The Cowgirls return a pair of All-Mountain West Team members in Jackie McBride and KC McMahon to the 2020 squad, which opens fall camp August 9.

