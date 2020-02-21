12th Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Golf Tournament Tees off Friday in Palm Desert, Ca.

Palm Desert, Calif. -- The Wyoming Cowboys will be hosting the 12th Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate golf tournament starting this Friday in Palm Desert, Calif. The three-day event will once again be played on the Classic Club in Palm Desert.

The tournament field will include 21 teams and 14 individuals. The tournament format will include an 18-hole round each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-23.

Last year’s team champion was Texas Tech. The individual champion in 2019 was Skyler Eubank of Boise State. Eubank is returning to defend his title this year.

Wyoming’s History in the Desert Intercollegiate:

Best Team Finish

∙Wyoming’s best team finish came in 2009 when the Pokes tied for third place with Nebraska at 877 (+13)

Best Individual Finish

∙Gabe Maier of Wyoming won individual medalist honors at the 2009 Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, firing a 208 (-8).

The 2020 Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Information:

Course Information

∙Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

∙7,305 yards, Par 72

Tournament Field

∙21 Teams

∙Host Wyoming Cowboys, Auburn Tigers, Boise State Broncos, CSUN Matadors, Charlotte 49ers, Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State Rams, Denver Pioneers, Florida Atlantic Owls, Fresno State Bulldogs, New Mexico State Aggies, North Texas Mean Green, Oregon Ducks, San Diego Toreros, Seattle Redhawks, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Southern, Utah Thunderbirds, TCU Horned Frogs, UC Riverside Highlanders, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, UT Arlington Mavericks

Tournament Format

∙54 holes

∙The teams will play one 18-hole round each on Friday, Feb. 21, Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23

Live Stats

∙Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.

∙The live scoring link is: http://results.golfstat.com//public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants & tid=18321

Tee Times

∙8:00 a.m., M.T., (7:00 a.m., P.T.) Off Hole #1 and Hole #10 all three days

The Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate History:

∙This is the 12th edition of the tournament. The tournament began in 2008 and has been played each year since, except for 2010.

∙Three teams participating in this year’s Desert Intercollegiate have previously captured team titles at the event, including: Oregon (2 titles in 2014 and ‘17), TCU (2 titles in 2013 and 2015) and Colorado State (2008 champion).

∙Last year, Texas Tech won the team title by just one stroke over Boise State. The Red Raiders fired an 858 (-6), while Boise State concluded the tournament with an 859 (-5).

∙Three individuals who placed among the Top Five individuals at last year’s Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate return in 2020, including individual medalist Skyler Eubank of Boise State, who shot a 207 (-9). Daniel O’Loughlin of Colorado and Kyle Cox of UT Arlington return this year after both shooting scores of 212 (-4) to tie for fifth last year.