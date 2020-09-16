2020  "Always a Cowboy" Cancelled -- Honors 8 Athletes Killed in Car Accident 19 Years Ago

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The annual “Always a Cowboy” event, which honors the eight cross country student-athletes who were tragically lost on Sept. 16, 2001, has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 precautions, according to the University of Wyoming.

The event, which is a yearly race of varying distances, will return next year for the 20th anniversary of the car accident that took the lives of those eight Cowboys.

“Unfortunately due to the current situation, the ‘Always a Cowboy’ event will not be held this year,” said head cross country coach Scott Dahlberg. “The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee had planned this year to involve more community, student body, and student-athletes, which will be the same goals for next year’s event. Although we can’t honor the eight Cowboys with a race, we will all remember their lives during this time.”

The “Always a Cowboy” event recognizes the eight victims of the 2001 accident.

-- Cody Brown of Hudson, Colo.;

-- Kyle Johnson of Riverton, Wyo.;

-- Joshua Jones of Laramie, Wyo.;

Justin Lambert-Belanger of Timmons, Ontario, Canada;

-- Morgan McLeland of Gillette, Wyo.;

-- Kevin Salverson of Cheyenne, Wyo.;

-- Nick Schabron of Laramie, Wyo.;

-- And Shane Shatto of Douglas, Wyo.