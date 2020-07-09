Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

7 Cowboy swimmers earn All-WAC freshman/transfer team selections

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

Seven members of the 2019-20 Cowboy swimming and diving program, were named Academic All-WAC honorees for the freshmen/transfer teams for fall and winter sports, the conference announced Thursday.

Freshmen Daniel Cumnock-Francois, Thomas Diaz, Oskar Iwarsson, Aron Markow, Robert Mitchell, Cameron Murphy and Caleb Worshek were all selected for the honor.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

A total of 615 student-athletes from the spring sports and 321 freshmen and transfers from the fall and winter sports were named to the list for a total of 1,615 honorees.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Are the Odds On FBS Playing a Normal Season?

Oddsmakers are making a fall football season the underdog

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Division 1 Football Remains Focused on a Fall Season, But . . .

The Ivy League has cancelled it's fall football, but the Division 1 Schools are moving ahead with plans to kickoff on schedule, but . . .

Tracy Ringolsby

RIP Mike Moran, a Presence in Rocky Mountain Media World for 55 years

Mike Moran was introduced to Colorado as the SID at University of Colorado, and went on to become a factor with the US Olympic Committee

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin's Commentary: Did You Miss It: A Once Ever Event on Thursday -- Happy 7220 Day

Thursday had a double meaning to 7220 -- the altitude at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie and the date 7-2-2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Well Schooled: Six Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Earn All-American Scholars Distinction

Wyoming women's golf team can sink an ace on the course and in the classroom

Tracy Ringolsby

Should NCAA Have Different Standard of Return than NFL?

College players haven't physically developed to the level of the NFL

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Men's and Women's Swimming/Diving Earn Schollar All-America Team Honors

Spring Semester Honors Earned Despite Challenges of the Pandemic

Tracy Ringolsby

Maldanado Ready to Put Back-to-Back Disappointments in the Rear View Mirror

Maldanado sets the tone in Wyoming basketball's revival after empty seats and limited wins the last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Kevin's Commentary: Memories of the Late Jim Kiick

Jim Kiick passed away recently at the age of 73

Tracy Ringolsby

What if Wyoming Was In A Conference with 5 Other MW Members & 6 Schools From The Past?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has a proposal for a regional overall that would create 10 12-team Divsion I conferences

Tracy Ringolsby