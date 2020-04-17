7 Members of Wyoming Men's Swimming/Diving Earn Academic All-WAC Honors

From the Desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

DENVER – Seven members of the Wyoming Men’s Swimming and Diving team were named 2020 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced Thursday. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Six of the individuals were selected to last year’s All-Academic or Freshman-Transfer Academic teams as well.

One senior, three juniors and three sophomores made the list for the Pokes.

Tyler Klatt was the lone senior. In the 2020 WAC Championship finished in sixth place in the 200 IM and was a member of the record breaking 200 medley relay team.

Junior Mitchell Hovis qualified in his second event for the Olympic Time Trials at the Mizzou Long Course trials qualifier November. In the 200 breaststroke, Hovis touched the wall in a time of 2:17.88, one hundredth of a second better than the qualifying standard of 2:17.89. At the 2019 Speedo Sectionals in July, he qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.84.

Miller Browne was selected Academic All-WAC for the second year in a row. The sophomore was a part of the 800 freestyle relay that placed fifth at the championship, while he had some of the top times in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle.

Ryan Netzel completed his sophomore campaign with a second place finish in the 1650 freestyle after earning the title a season ago. He ranks second all-time in the event with a time of 15:18.11 while he moved into fourth in the 500 free in a time of 4:23.99.

Fellow sophomore Grant Sloan really made his mark in the Cowboy record book. He fell just shy of the school record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 19.89. In the 100 freestyle, he moved into eighth with a mark of 44.84.

Elijah Chan had a solid junior year on the boards. He posted top marks in all three during the season.

Fellow junior Dylan Nelson recorded top marks in several swims.