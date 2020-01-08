Adios: Wyoming Swimming/Diving Conclude Home Season against Denver Friday

From the desk of Amy Dambo/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming teams will close out its home schedule on Friday against the Denver Pioneers. The first diving event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. MT, while the swimming set to begin at 4 p.m. at Laramie High School. It will also be senior day for both squads.

“Our whole team is really excited to race against Denver this weekend,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “With it being senior night and just coming off the really good holiday training I think the teams getting eager to race again.”

The Cowgirls will head into Friday with a 5-2 dual record on the year while the Cowboys are 2-0 and 1-0 in the WAC. Last time out, the Cowboys and Cowgirls were at the Missouri Invite. The Cowboys finished fourth with 311.50 points while the Cowgirls were sixth with 495 points. Junior Brayden Love would set a school record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.20 and would also break the school record in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:44.41. For his efforts, he would be selected the WAC swimmer of the week. Fellow junior Katelyn Blattner would set a school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:46.99.

The Pioneers are the reigning Summit League Champions on both the men’s and women’s side. The men’s team is currently receiving votes in the NCAA rankings and has a 2-3 record in dual action. They have victories over Colorado Mesa and Air Force. Last time out, the men’s squad lost a close meet against Wisconsin, 110-95.

On the women’s side, the Pioneers are 5-2 with notable wins over CSU and Colorado Mesa. Both squads also finished third at the Princeton Invite. Wyoming and Denver met earlier in the season at the DU relays where Denver took first followed by Wyoming. Last time the two teams met in a dual was Oct. 27, 2018. The men lost 184-114, while the women dropped a close one 155-145.