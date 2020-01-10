And the Odds Are: Taking a Glance at The National Title Game between LSU and Clemson

Bettors are heavy on LSU in the Division I National Championship game that will be played Monday.

“We initially opened LSU -3.5 and got absolutely pounded on them moving it very quickly to -5.5 which is the current line," said Dave Mason, Sports Book Brand Manager, BetOnline.ag. "We are taking over 80% of the money on them and there are no signs of that stopping. For the game itself and from a futures perspective, we are all in on Clemson and that is a spot we are fairly comfortable with.”

Dave Mason, Sports Book Brand Manager, BetOnline.ag