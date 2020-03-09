Andrews Claims Big 12 Heavyweight Title; Knocks off No. 2 seeded Gremmel of Iowa State

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

TULSA – Wyoming heavyweight Brian Andrews became the third Cowboy to take home a Big 12 Championship, since UW joined the league in 2016, taking down No. 2 seeded Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State to claim the heavyweight title by a 3-2 margin.

It is the 12th conference championship at heavyweight in program history for UW. Andrews became the eighth Cowboy student-athlete to win a conference title at the weight.

“It feels great, I feel awesome,” said Andrews following the win.

After a scoreless first period, Andrews trailed 1-0 heading into the third and final period after Gremmel recorded an escape in the second. Andrews started on the bottom in the third and quickly got an escape to tie the bout up at 1-1. With 1:10 remaining in the match, Andrews got the takedown he was looking for and grabbed a 3-1 lead. Gremmel would eventually escape, but Andrews was able to maintain the lead the final 50 seconds in order to take home the title.

“Once I was able to go up on him, I knew I had it. I thought, ‘there’s no way I’m going to let him take me down’. I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing (at NCAAs). It will be a good experience and I’m going to go out there to compete and to have fun.”

Montorie Bridges was able to secure third place at 133 pounds with a pair of wins on the day. Bridges began with a solid 8-5 victory over Lawrence Saenz of Fresno State in the consolation semifinals and then closed his tournament with a late pin of fourth-seeded Anthony Madrigal of Oklahoma in the third-place match.

Bridges pinned Madrigal with just six seconds left in the bout and had a 3-1 lead with the riding time advantage at the time of the fall.

With his four wins this weekend, Bridges now has 98 for his career and has a chance at the NCAA Tournament later this month, of becoming just the 21Cowboy in program history to post 100-career victories.

Dewey Krueger (157) also won his placing match Sunday. Krueger defeated sixth-seeded Alex Hornfeck of West Virginia, 7-5, to take seventh at the championships. Krueger got a pair of third period takedowns to help push him over-the-top in the match.

As a team, the Cowboys finished in seventh place with a total of 75.5 points. Andrews and Bridges are the two Pokes that automatic qualifications for the NCAA Championships March 19-21 in Minneapolis. The rest of the Cowboys will have to wait to see if they receive an at-large bid when those are announced March 10.





Big 12 Championships Individual Results – Day Two

March 8, 2020 | BOK Center | Tulsa, Okla.

Consolation Semis: No. 2 Bridges (WYO) dec. Lawrence Saenz (FSU) 8-5

3 place match: No. 2 Bridges (WYO) Fall No. 4 Anthony Madrigal (OU) 6:54

7 place match: No. 8 Krueger (WYO) dec. No. 6 Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 7-5

Consolation Semis: No. 6 Chase Straw (ISU) dec. No. 5 Moody (WYO) 9-5

5 place match: No. 7 Adam Kemp (FSU) dec. No. 5 Moody (WYO) 9-7

Consolation Semis: No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 6 Hastings (WYO) 5-2

5 place match: No. 4 Kimball Bastian (UVU) dec. No. 6 Hastings (WYO) 5-4

Consolation Semis: No. 4 Alan Clothier (UNC) dec. No. 7 Samuelson (WYO) 6-5

5 place match: No. 5 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Fall No. 7 Samuelson (WYO) 5:47

Consolation Semis: No. 7 Jacob Seely (UNC) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 5-4

5 place match: No. 3 Jake Woodley (OU) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 3-1

True 6 place match: No. 8 Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 9-5

Championship Match: No. 5 Andrews dec. No. 2 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) 3-2