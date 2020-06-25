Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Ann Vicchy, who built the Wyoming women's swimming team into a factor in the High Country Athletic Conference, passed away on last Friday after a long illness in Arizona, the school announced on Thursday.

When she was hired she had eight swimmers on the team, but the number grew to 22 during her tenure.

Vicchy's husband, Frank, was the men's swimming coach while she was the women's coach from 1976-78. They both came to the Cowboy State after graduating from Slippery Rock (Pa.) State College. They initially coaches at Sheridan High School, where Frank coach the swimming team and Ann coached gymnastics.

After her coaching career she stayed in Laramie, and was in the real estate business.

Vincchy was named the 1983-84 High Country Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and served on the NCAA Swimming Committee.