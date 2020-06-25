Welcome to 7220
Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Tracy Ringolsby

Ann Vicchy, who built the Wyoming women's swimming team into a factor in the High Country Athletic Conference, passed away on last Friday after a long illness in Arizona, the school announced on Thursday.

When she was hired she had eight swimmers on the team, but the number grew to 22 during her tenure.
Vicchy's husband, Frank, was the men's swimming coach while she was the women's coach from 1976-78. They both came to the Cowboy State after graduating from Slippery Rock (Pa.) State College. They initially coaches at Sheridan High School, where Frank coach the swimming team and Ann coached gymnastics.

After her coaching career she stayed in Laramie, and was in the real estate business.

Vincchy was named the 1983-84 High Country Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and served on the NCAA Swimming Committee.

Cowboy Christopher Henry Earns Track & Field/Cross Country 1st Team Academic All-American

Cowboy Henry one of two earning men's academic honors the last three seasons

Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Composite grade point for Wyoming football team in spring semester was 3.345

Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Foster knows Linder well from when Linder recruited him in high school

Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Current Wyoming Cowboys roster has 12 scholarship players -- all juniors or younger -- leaving one spot for next year, barring a departure

Kevin’s Commentary — The Equipment Truck

Cowboy football will have a new rig for its equipment truck in 2020

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Arnold was limited to 15 games, 10 starts, in two years because of knee injuries

Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Owens doesn't feel the football field should be a platform for demonstrations

University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Class of 2020 will be honored at a date to be determined

