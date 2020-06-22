Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

There was no better proof that former A’s manager Art Howe has beaten the COVID-19 coronavirus than the fact that he and his wife, Betty, were surrounded by their kids and grandkids Sunday for a celebration of Father’s Day.

“And there were no masks,” Howe said from his Houston home Monday morning. “No masks. It’s all good here.”

Howe, 73, appreciates his return to good health. And he’d like to see if he can assist in the effort to bring that kind of outcome to others.

Later this week he’s going back to the hospital. Not because he has to, but because he wants to. He’s going to get tested for antibodies.

For the rest of the story, click:

https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics/news/ex-athletics-manager-art-howe-having-antibodies-tested-to-aid-covid-19-victims

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Lineman Patrick Arnold's Injury Challenged Prompt Him to End Football Career

Arnold was limited to 15 games, 10 starts, in two years because of knee injuries

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Jets Safety Burgess Owens Won't Watch NFL If Kaepernick Plays; Players Kneel

Owens doesn't feel the football field should be a platform for demonstrations

Tracy Ringolsby

University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

Class of 2020 will be honored at a date to be determined

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Great Jim Kiick Passed Away Saturday

1st 3-Time All WAC 1st Team Selection, Kiick lost battle to Alzheimer's

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking Ahead: ESPN Has Wyoming Cowboys as 88.8 % for Bowl Invite in Coming Season

Boise State, San Diego State, Air Force and Wyoming all given better than an 88% shot at a bowl bid

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Members of Wyoming Men's Golf Earn Golf All-America Scholar Honors

Five Wyoming Golfers earn All-America Scholar Honors -- All-Time High For Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Gets Commitment From One of Top Women Athletes in Region

Sarah Major 4th ranked tennis junior from Utah -- 14th in Mountain section

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Cowboy Capsules Features Wyoming Football Win Last September against Missouri

Wyoming Cowboys 2-0 against SEC teams at War Memorial Stadium -- Missouri and Mississippi

Tracy Ringolsby

Double the Pleasure -- Chambers, Williams Both Figure in Cowboys' Quarterback Alignment

Wyoming QBs Chambers and Williams both posses dual-threat skills when they take the snap from center

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Football Is a Team Effort

Wyoming Cowboys football doesn't rake in a lot of pre-season accolades for individuals, but has respect for what it can do as a team

Tracy Ringolsby

by

IdaW