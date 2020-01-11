Welcome to 7220
Bill Young, A Long-Time Face of Wyoming Athletics, Passes Away at 87

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin McKinney/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Bill Young, a pioneer in the media relations profession and a remarkable administrator for the University of Wyoming more than 35 years, passed away on Thursday following a short illness. He was 87.

An innovator considered one of the very best in his field, Young was named Wyoming's Sports Information Director in 1960. He served in that capacity for 16 years, before becoming an Assistant Athletics Director in April of 1975. Twice during that time he was named Acting Athletics Director (1980 and 1981).

In 1982 Young moved from the athletics department to UW News Service, and retired as its director in 1995.

Young was inducted into the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. He also was elected to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Hall of Fame in 1970. He also was a past president of that organization. In 1972 he was the recipient of the group's highest honor, the Arch Ward Award. 

In 1978 the Wyoming Chapter of Sigma Delta Chi honored him with the Frank Norris, Jr., Award of Merit, given in recognition of distinguished service in journalism through the practice of media relations.

A 1955 journalism graduate of Southern Illinois University, Young earned a master's degree in American Studies from UW. Prior to entering the sports information profession, he was a newspaper reporter. He also was a captain in the United States Air Force.

