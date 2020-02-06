Blue Skies? Cowgirl Tennis Set for Matches with Montana State & Seattle Friday in Bozeman

Welcome to 7220
From the desk of Kevin DeVries -- Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team is slated to continue its 2020 spring season after a two-week hiatus as the Cowgirls travel to Bozeman, Mont., to face Montana State and Seattle Friday.

Friday’s matches are weather permitting due to forecasted winter weather in the region. For now, UW is scheduled to face Montana State at 10 a.m., and Seattle at 4 p.m. The Cowgirls could end up playing MSU twice, if Seattle can’t make the trip to Bozeman.

mwfb

“Our match against Montana State in Tulsa was a battle,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“We are expecting another great match in Bozeman this weekend against them. We’ve had two good weeks of practice and are looking forward to implementing those tactics that we practiced into competition.”

The Cowgirls opened their spring in January by winning 2-of-3 matches down in Tulsa as they defeated Montana State, 6-1 and Louisiana Tech, 5-1 before losing to host-school Tulsa, 6-1 to end the event. Maria Oreshkina was named the Mountain West’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for her performance down in Tulsa. Oreshkina went 2-1 at No. 1 singles while also going 2-1 in doubles play with partner Oleksandra Balaba.

The duo of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause also went 2-1 as doubles partners down in Tulsa. While in addition to Oreshkina, three other Cowgirls (Ana Fernandez, Kaftanova and Krause) all went 2-1 in singles play as well.

Montana State has already played in five duals this spring and is 0-5 while Seattle is 2-4 but has won each of its last two matchups entering the weekend. The Cowgirls are in the midst of their 12-match road trip to begin the spring away from Laramie. UW isn’t slated to play its first home match until March 13 against Eastern Washington.

Cowgirls Turnover Game to Boise; Winning Streak Snapped at 3

Tracy Ringolsby

Sources Say: Cowboy Football Set to Formally Announce Three Coaching Staff Additions

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Adds 5 Football Commits On Opening Day of Second signing Period

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Coach Bohl on Finalizing the 24-Member Recruiting Class of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys See Upset of Boise State Slip Away

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Tracy Ringolsby