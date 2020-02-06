Blue Skies? Cowgirl Tennis Set for Matches with Montana State & Seattle Friday in Bozeman

From the desk of Kevin DeVries -- Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team is slated to continue its 2020 spring season after a two-week hiatus as the Cowgirls travel to Bozeman, Mont., to face Montana State and Seattle Friday.

Friday’s matches are weather permitting due to forecasted winter weather in the region. For now, UW is scheduled to face Montana State at 10 a.m., and Seattle at 4 p.m. The Cowgirls could end up playing MSU twice, if Seattle can’t make the trip to Bozeman.

“Our match against Montana State in Tulsa was a battle,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“We are expecting another great match in Bozeman this weekend against them. We’ve had two good weeks of practice and are looking forward to implementing those tactics that we practiced into competition.”

The Cowgirls opened their spring in January by winning 2-of-3 matches down in Tulsa as they defeated Montana State, 6-1 and Louisiana Tech, 5-1 before losing to host-school Tulsa, 6-1 to end the event. Maria Oreshkina was named the Mountain West’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for her performance down in Tulsa. Oreshkina went 2-1 at No. 1 singles while also going 2-1 in doubles play with partner Oleksandra Balaba.

The duo of Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause also went 2-1 as doubles partners down in Tulsa. While in addition to Oreshkina, three other Cowgirls (Ana Fernandez, Kaftanova and Krause) all went 2-1 in singles play as well.

Montana State has already played in five duals this spring and is 0-5 while Seattle is 2-4 but has won each of its last two matchups entering the weekend. The Cowgirls are in the midst of their 12-match road trip to begin the spring away from Laramie. UW isn’t slated to play its first home match until March 13 against Eastern Washington.