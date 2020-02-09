Buchanan Upsets No. 7 Geer, But Cowboys Drop Showdown with 7th-Ranked Oklahoma State

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Stephen Buchanan upset seventh-ranked Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State at 197 pounds, and heavyweight Brian Andrews was dominant in his 15-0 technical fall victory over Austin Harris. the Cowboy wrestlers highlight in a 25-7 loss to No. 7 ranked Oklahoma State.

Buchanan’s upset over Geer was a back-and-forth affair with Buchanan grabbing an early 2-0 lead with a first period takedown. After a Geer escape, he gained the lead with a takedown of his own to go up 3-2. Buchanan however, would keep fighting and was able to tie the bout at 3-3 with just 12 seconds left in the first with an escape.

In the second, Buchanan regained the lead with an escape and after falling behind thanks to another Geer takedown, Buchanan was again able to get a late escape in the period, this time with only two seconds left to send the matchup into the final period tied at 5-5.

In the third, Geer took an early lead with an escape but just ten seconds later, Buchanan was able to get his second takedown of the match and then earned another point off Geer’s second stall warning of the match to win 8-6.

“For us, this dual was about Stephen Buchanan,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“You’re talking about a true freshman stepping up under those circumstances against the No. 7 ranked kid in the country and to be able to flip that switch on immediately and get that first takedown, but then knowing that his opponent isn’t going to take that lying down, he’s not going to quit. To see the energy in the third period that Stephen showed, that’s guts, that’s what we’ve been talking about. You don’t go on shape anymore at that point, you just go on heart. That was an awesome win for him.”

In the next match, Andrews was able to close things on a high note with his 15-0 tech fall. After a slow first period where he got just one takedown, Andrews ramped up the pressure in the second, earning a four-point nearfall in the period after Harris chose bottom. Andrews went up 7-0 heading to the third after Harris’ second stalling.

In the third, Andrews really poured it on by scoring eight points in the period. Andrews earned an escape just three seconds into the third and then tallied another takedown and another four-point nearfall. Andrews closed with the riding time bonus point after earning 5:17 of riding time in the match to earn the tech fall.

“Brian was dominant. I think he controlled his emotions out there and continued to score throughout the match. It was a good way to end,” continued Branch.

The Pokes (7-9) lost a team point due to a coaches’ misconduct after the 184-pound match. Tate Samuelson lost 2-1 in that bout to 15-ranked Anthony Montalvo after he was called for his second stall warning with just 17 seconds left in the match.

UW has over a week off now as it returns to action Sunday, Feb. 16 at home against Northern Colorado in a 2 p.m., dual. It will be the Cowboys’ final home dual of the season.

NO. 7 OKLAHOMA STATE 25, WYOMING 7

Laramie, Wyo. | Arena-Auditorium |Attendance: 1,512

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO) 8-2

133: No. 19 Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 8 Montorie Bridges (WYO) 3-1, SV-1

141: No. 16 Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 8-2

149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Jacob Greenwood (WYO) 14-2

157: No. 18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. No. 31 Dewey Krueger (WYO) 6-0

165: No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 10-5

174: No. 10 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 11 Hayden Hastings (WYO) 8-2

184: No. 15 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. No. 30 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 2-1

197: No. 23 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 7 Dakota Geer (OSU) 8-6

HWT: No. 18 Brian Andrews (WYO) TF Austin Harris (OSU) 15-0