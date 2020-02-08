Welcome to 7220
Clean Sweep: Cowgirls Tennis Blanks Seattle, Montana State in Friday Doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

BOZEMAN – The Wyoming women’s tennis team made it a perfect day on the courts as the Cowgirls swept matches against  Seattle (4-0) and Montana State (7-0) Friday.

“I felt like we came ready to play in all of our spots today,” said Head Coach Dean Clower. “We are young, but growing up fast. To go on the road and compete the way we have really showed the coaching staff how far this team has come.”

Wyoming opened the day with the win against Seattle as Maria Oreshkina at No. 1 singles, Oleksandra Balaba at No. 2 and Ida Krause at No. 3 all earned straight-set victories. Oreshkina bested Hannah Gianan, 6-1 and 6-0. Balaba took down Kyra Jung, 6-1, 6-4 and Krause made quick work of Alisa Sabotic, 6-1 and 6-0. The rest of the singles matches against the Redhawks were not finished as the Cowgirls had already secured the win.

UW got that victory thanks to securing the doubles point as the duos of Krause and Mihaela Kaftanova and Ana Royo and Clara Mansart both won. At No. 1 doubles, Kaftanova and Krause beat the team of Gianan and Jade Lancaster, 6-2 and at No. 3, Royo and Mansart won 6-1 over Hannah Grossman and Martina Asciuto.

Against MSU, all three doubles teams won as Kaftanova and Krause beat Laura Mary and Linnea Fristam, 7-6 (7-5) in a thriller at No. 1. At No. 2 doubles, Balaba and Oreshkina beat Mirte Van Baelen and Caitlin Ward, 6-3. While rounding-out doubles play at No. 3, was the team of Mansart and Royo, who bested JJ Chen and Evi Buijsen, 6-2.

On the singles’ side of things, Oreshkina won 6-3 and 6-1 over Mary, Balaba won 6-3 and 6-3 over Fristam. At No. 3 singles, Ana Fernandez got the 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Van Baelen. Krause won at No. 4, 6-0 and 6-2 over Ward. Kaftanova took down Chen at No. 5 singles by scores of 6-4 and 7-5 and at No. 6, Royo beat Daphne Haverkamp 6-1 and 6-2.

With the wins, the Cowgirls move to 4-1 on the young season and will next be in action February 16 as they travel to Macomb, Miss., to face Southeastern Louisiana.

