Coach Bohl Addresses Wyoming Virtual Graduation

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – Cowboy football head coach Craig Bohl was the keynote speaker during the Univerisyt of Wyoming's virtual graduation on Saturday, which included 62 student-athletes spring and summer graduates receiving their degrees. 

All 17 of Wyoming's NCAA-sanctioned sports are represented in this spring's graduating class, along with several members of UW's spirit squad. The online ceremony lasted an hour and featured all colleges and graduate levels.

Bohl spoke to 1,635 undergraduate students, 368 graduate students, 57 College of Law students and 36 School of Pharmacy students.

Click to go to the Wyoming Athletic Website and view Bohl's address: 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1261716821469614081

 Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes are earning degrees in 36 different majors, including one doctorate of pharmacy and one master’s degree. The combined cumulative grade-point average entering the 2019 spring semester for the UW student-athletes graduating this spring was 3.42.

"With all the successes that our student-athletes have enjoyed during their time here at the university, earning their college degree is truly the accomplishment that carries the most meaning during these challenging times," said University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman . "It is exciting to see them reach this milestone in their lives, but it is also sad to see their college careers come to an end. This class has provided Cowboy and Cowgirl fans with many memories through their athletic careers. We will miss them, but we wish them well as they move forward into their professional lives."

Wyoming Student Athletes

Football

Ayden Eberhardt (Finance)

Cassh Maluia (American Studies)

Gavin Dunayski (Finance)

Gavin Rush (Communications)

Jeffrey Burroughs (Management, Concentration in Human Resource Management)

John Okwoli (Management, Concentration in Human Resource Management)

Josh Harshman (Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Justis Borton (Criminal Justice)

Patrick Arnold (Physiology)

Ryan Galovich (Zoology)

Skyler Miller (Animal and Veterinary Science, Concentration in Business)

Men’s Basketball

AJ Banks (American Studies)

Jake Hendricks (American Studies)

Women’s Basketball

Coreen Labish (Agricultural Business)

Elisa Pilli (Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Men’s Golf

Dan Starzinski (Civil Engineering)

Women’s Golf

Erin Sargent (Finance)

Kaylee Knadler (Sociology)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Jack Herron (Management)

Liam Holt (Finance and Economics)

Scotia Mullin (Anthropology and Geography)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Astrid Iturbe-Franzius (Microbiology and Molecular Biology)

Ceejay Harris (Agricultural Business)

Ellie Hohensinner (Marketing)

Peyton Grandpre (Elementary Education)

Tanja Milanovic (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Christopher Henry (Molecular Biology Physiology (concurrent))

Jace Marx (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Jacob Harthun (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Michael Downey (2nd Bachelors Degree - BA in Chemistry)

Paul Roberts (Economics)

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Anna Gillis (American Studies)

Ashley Bock (Environmental Systems Science Environment/Natrl Res)

Christie Wildcat (American Indian StudiesAnthropology Political Science)

Damiana Murdock (Chemical Engineering)

Kacey Doner (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Shana Wilcoxson (Doctorate of Pharmacy)

Solana Quistorff (Secondary Educ/English, and English)

Women’s Soccer

Carlee Martin (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Jessica Gentle (Kinesiology & Health Promotion, Physical Education Teaching)

Morgan McDougal (Civil Engineering and Sociology)

Summer Taube (Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Taylor Burton (Elementary Education)

Women’s Tennis

Ana Royo (Microbiology)

Tessa Van der Ploeg (Management concentration in MGT Consulting)

Wrestling

Casey Randles (American Studies)

Cody Vigoren (Mechanical Engineering)

Cole Verner (Criminal Justice)

Dewey Krueger (Physical Education and Teaching)

Doyle Trout (Kinesiology & Health Promotion)

Mark McConnell (Animal & Veterinary Science)

Volleyball

Mackenzie Coates (Management, Concentration in Human Resource Management)

Madisson Fields (Management, Concentration in Human Resource Management)

Kiahlei Yaste (Kinesiology and Health Promotion)

Spirit Program

Alissa Kopp (Psychology)

Allison Telgenhoff (Elementary Education )

Andrew Paniagua (Criminal Justice )

Chasey Leitz (Criminal Justice)

Jarrett Hatch, (Communication, Spanish)

Ryli Drake (Psychology)

Taylor Ramsaur (Marketing)

Wyatt Kimbrough (Civil Engineering)

