Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- Wyoming Cowboy Kirby Coe-Kirkham is one of a select group of collegiate golfers who will play in this year’s Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Pro-Am on Monday. Coe-Kirkham, a sophomore from Sheridan, Wyo., will play in a foursome that will include a PGA Tour professional and two amateurs/donors representing the University of Wyoming. Wyoming is one of only 12 collegiate golf programs invited to play in this year’s Collegiate Showcase.

The event was created in 2015 in connection with the TGR Foundation, a Tiger Woods Charity.

Each collegiate golfer will play their own ball throughout the Pro-Am. The top collegiate finisher in the Pro-Am will earn a spot in next week’s PGA Genesis Invitational. The Collegiate Showcase Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational will be played on the famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

“This is a very unique event that gives our golf program an opportunity to team our golfers with our donors and play in an event that benefits college golf,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Coach.

“Last year, John (Murdock) and Dan (Starzinski) had the opportunity to play with our donors and alongside PGA Tour professionals and see how the professionals compete and handle themselves on a golf course. This year, Kirby (Coe-Kirkham) had an outstanding fall season, and I felt that he was deserving of this chance to play on one of the great golf courses in the country alongside a PGA pro and our donors.

“Of course the ultimate opportunities that this event provides is the top collegiate finisher in the Pro-Am will earn a bid into the PGA’s Genesis Invitational later next week, and the winning university team will earn a $50,000 donation to their school’s golf program.”

Murdock has since turned pro after graduating from UW in 2019, and he has served as Wyoming Golf’s graduate assistant coach this season. He will be caddying for Coe-Kirkham at this year’s Collegiate Showcase.

The PGA Tour professional and two amatuers in each group will play a best-ball format as a team, with the top three-person team winning a $50,000 donation to the two amateurs’ university golf program. The registration fee for the two amateurs/donors in each group is $25,000.

In addition to the $50,000 that is awarded to the university golf program of the winning team, youth throughout Southern California benefit annually through access to the game of golf during the Genesis Invitational, and thousands of local students benefit from participating in STEM education and college-access programs of the TGR Foundation.

Among the collegiate golf programs that have participated in the previous five Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcases are: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A & M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wake Forest, Washington and Wyoming.

Some of the PGA TOUR professionals who have played in the Collegiate Showcase Pro-Am are: Paul Casey, Luke Donald, Jim Furyk, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman, J.B. Holmes, Beau Hossler, Jordan Spieth and Jimmy Walker.