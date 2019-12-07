From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

GOLDEN, Co. – The Wyoming track and field teams had seven top three finishes on the final day of the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic on Friday, including sophomore Cowgirls Jasmyne Cooper and Shayla Howell earning even titles.

“The team competed very well (Friday) and carried over the confidence we created (Thursday),” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “Overall, it was a great first meet, and it sets us up with a very positive competition to build upon throughout the season.”

Howell finished her stellar season debut with the triple jump event title after a leap of 38 feet, six inches. Thursday, Howell was the long jump champion with the third-best mark in school history. Sophomore Aumni Ashby finished second to give the Cowgirls a one-two punch in the triple jump with a 38-0.75.

Cooper placed first in the 400m run with a track-converted time of 57.11 in her first attempt at that distance in her career.

For the Cowboys, three individuals and a relay team found the podium on the day.

Freshman Wyatt Moore placed second in the 60m dash with a time of 6.94 in the finals, after running a 6.89 in the preliminary round. Then, sophomore Tyler Dahl placed second in the 200m dash with a track-converted time of 23.54 in his first attempt at that distance in his Wyoming career.

The 4x400m relay team of senior Jace Marx, Dahl, sophomore Brandon McGuire and junior Jacob Harthun finished second with a converted time of 3:22.75.

In field events, sophomore Reece Shannon placed third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 46-10.75.

Overall, there were 17 personal best times and marks on Friday for the Wyoming track and field athletes. The complete list of results can be found below.

The Wyoming track & field teams are back in action after the winter break, competing at the Air Force Combined Events and Invitational from January 16-18.

CSM Alumni Classic

Golden, Colo.

Steinhauer Fieldhouse

December 6, 2019

Results are converted for track type from 200m to 800m distances

Results are also converted for altitude for 800m races

Cowboy Results

60m Prelims: 2. Wyatt Moore, 6.89*; 4. Brandon McGuire, 6.97*; 9. Jace Marx, 7.04; 10. Jacob Harthun, 7.16; 11. Roman Smith, 7.20; 16. Sam Hageman, 7.25*; 20. Caige McComb, 7.37*

60m Finals: 2. Wyatt Moore, 6.94; Brandon McGuire, DNF

200m: 2. Tyler Dahl, 23.54*

4x400m Relay: 2. Wyoming (Jace Marx, Tyler Dahl, Brandon McGuire, Jacob Harthun), 3:22.75; 4. Wyoming (Wyatt Moore, Sam Hageman, Roman Smith, Caige McComb), 3:41.84

High Jump: T-5. Samuel Schneider, 6-6.25*; T-10. Hunter Brown, 6-4.25*; 14. Pete Mead, 6-2.25

Triple Jump: 3. Reece Shannon, 46-10.75*; 6. William Nolan, 45-8.5; 8. Jefferson Danso, 45-3.75*

Cowgirl Results

60m Prelims: 9. Ally Serbick, 8.23*; 10. Jessa Gegax, 8.28*

400m: 1. Jasmyne Cooper, 57.11*; 8. Julia Kay O’Neil, 1:00.07*; 12. Jenae Ramirez, 1:00.48*

800m: 4. Piper Morris, 2:36.34*; 6. Luchia Zuver, 2:38.80*; 8. Damiana Murdock, 2:46.04*

High Jump: T-5. Anissa Warner, 5-1.75

Triple Jump: 1. Shayla Howell, 38-6; 2. Aumni Ashby, 38-0.75

* denotes a personal best mark