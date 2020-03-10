Welcome to 7220
Cowboy Divers Come Up Short On Opening Day in Bid for NCAA Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes was the top finisher on Monday with the Cowgirl and Cowboy diving squads on the opening day of the three-day of the NCAA Zone Championships. The women competed in the 1-meter while the men started off in the 3-meter.

After posting a preliminary score of 257.40 to place 15, she would advance to the 18-particpant final. Mirafuentes scored 231.30 for a combined score of 488.70 and an 18th place finish. For the women, the top 12 earn an NCAA championship bid, while the top four on the men’s side advance.

mountainwest

Redshirt junior Karla Contreras placed 20th with a score of 245.95. She qualified for the event in 2018. Sophomore McKenna Houlihan posted a mark of 226.20 while participating in her first Zone competition.

“We had a bit of a rough start to and needed to respond better,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “Melissa (Mirafuentes) made the finals and needed a big score on her final dive to go ahead of the final qualifying spot. She got a bad hurdle, missed the dive which knocked her out of contention. 

"Karla (Contreras) had a tough first dive, but clawed her way back just missing the final spot by 0.7 points finishing 20. McKenna (Houlihan) had a solid performance in her first zones. Brendan (Brynes), also in his first zone competition, was a little nervous. He didn’t really miss anything but didn’t really hit anything either. We are hoping for a bounce back tomorrow.”

On the men’s side, the Cowboys were represented by sophomore Brendan Byrnes in the 3-meter. Byrnes turned in a 25th place performance with a score of 246.60.

The Cowgirls will continue competition tomorrow on the 3-meter while Byrnes will be competing in the 1-meter. 

