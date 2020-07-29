Cowboy Golfers: Aces On the Greens, In the Classroom

Welcome to 7220
Laramie -- The University of Wyoming men’s golf team earned an 11th consecutive selection to the Golf Coaches Association of America 2019-20 All-Academic Team award for the 11th consecutive year.

To receive the honor from the GCAA a team must achieve a team grade-point average of 3.00 or better for the academic year. Wyoming’s combined team GPA for the fall semester of 2019 and spring semester of 2020 was 3.490.

Members of the 2019-20 Cowboy Golf team included: Liam Clancy, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jimmy Dales, Jared Edeen, Tyler Severin, Dan Starzinski, Carl Underwood and Bryce Waters.

“Our team members were faced with some special challenges this year with the pandemic, but I was really proud of the way they stayed focused on their academics,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Coach. “We have high expectations academically for our guys. We stress to them that they need to take advantage of the educational opportunities they are provided here at UW and to prepare for their careers after golf as most of them will not pursue a professional golf career. I’m extremely proud of the way they’ve lived up to those expectations this past year.

“Our young men’s success in the classroom wouldn’t be possible without the great support we get from our academic counseling staff in athletics and from the faculty here at UW. I think we have done a good job of building a reputation on campus that our team members are students first, but due to the heavy travel schedule we have when we are in season the support we get from the faculty to accommodate our guys schedules is invaluable.

“The fact that we have won this team academic award for 11 consecutive years I think adds to the academic credibility of our program with our donors, administration and UW faculty, and it definitely helps us in recruiting when potential recruits and their parents see the emphasis we place on academics.

“Finally, I want to congratulate our guys for the effort and dedication they put into succeeding in the classroom and on the golf course this past year.”

To be eligible for GCAA Outstanding Team Academic honors a college or university must submit GPAs for each player on their official squad list for the academic year. The GCAA annually recognizes the top academic teams in all divisions of college golf.

