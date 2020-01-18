Cowboy Track and Field Teams Soar at Air Force Invitational

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Wyoming track and field teams had a strong performance at the Air Force Invitational on Friday, picking up seven top-five finishes and a pair of event titles. Additionally, one all-time top-10 mark was made for the Cowboys at Cadet Field House.

“It was a great first day of competition,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “I thought we competed with a lot of confidence and toughness, which was great to see considering our last meet was in early December.”

For the Cowboys, junior Kirk Unland won the weight throw for the second meet in a row with a season-best mark of 62 feet, 7.75 inches on his final throw. Unland led the event from the first throw to the end, and he improved from 58-5.25 on his first throw to his final mark. Freshman Mikey DeRock placed seventh in the event with a throw of 49-5 in his first attempt at the event at the collegiate level.

For the Cowgirls, sophomore Shayla Howell won her second-straight long jump title, and this one came down to the final jump. Howell was in the lead until the last round, when she was passed by a Colorado State athlete. However, on her final jump, Howell leapt back into the lead with a mark of 19-11, winning the event by 2.25 inches. Sophomore Aumni Ashby placed 15 with a distance of 16-1.5.

Freshman Bryson Engebretson competed in the heptathlon over Thursday and Friday, and placed second overall with 4,604 points. His collegiate debut is also the eighth-highest point total in school history in the heptathlon. Engebretson’s best performance came in the 1,000m race, where he placed first with a time of 2:56.30. Engebretson is the first heptathlete for the Cowboys since 2016.

Freshman Wyatt Moore and senior Jace Marx both advanced to Saturday's 60m dash semifinal. Moore placed ninth with a time of 7.00, while Marx finished 14 with a time of 7.05. On the women’s side, sophomore Jasmyne Cooper advanced to tomorrow’s final in the 400m with a preliminary time of 59.91 seconds.

The Cowboys placed four in the top six of the long jump, headlined by freshman Hunter Brown’s leap of 22-11 to place second. Junior Alec Richardson finished fourth with a jump of 22-7, junior William Nolan had a best mark of 22-5.75 to finish fifth, while sophomore Reece Shannon placed sixth with a personal-best jump of 22-1.75.

In the women’s weight throw, junior Addison Henry finished fourth overall but third among collegiate athletes with a personal-best throw of 55-2.75, while senior Anna Gillis finished seventh with a toss of 50-7.5.

The Wyoming track and field teams are back in action Saturday for the conclusion of the Air Force Invitational.

WYOMING RESULTS

Air Force Invitational

Cadet Field House

USAFA, Colo.

Jan. 16-17, 2020

Cowboy Results

60m Prelims: 9. Wyatt Moore, 7.00q; 14. Jace Marx, 7.05q; 21. Sam Hageman, 7.17*; 23. Jacob Harthun, 7.21; 26. Caige McComb, 7.45

200m Prelims: 21. Jacob Harthun, 22.62; 24. Sam Hageman, 23.42*

400m: 14. Tyler Dahl, 50.92

Long Jump: 2. Hunter Brown, 22-11.75; 4. Alec Richardson, 22-7; 5. William Nolan, 22-5.75; 6. Reece Shannon, 22-1.75*; 13. Jefferson Danso, 20-11.75*; 16. Pete Mead, 20-7

Weight Throw: 1. Kirk Unland, 62-7.75; 7. Mikey DeRock, 49-5*

Heptathlon: 2. Bryson Engebretson, 4,604 points* (No. 8 All-Time at UW)

60m: 7.46, 726 points

Long Jump: 21-0.75, 679 points

Shot Put: 34-11.75, 525 points

High Jump: 5-4.25, 488 points

60m Hurdles: 8.77, 797 points

Pole Vault: 13-11.25, 688 points

1,000m: 2:56.30, 701 points

Cowgirl Results

200m: 17. Ally Serbick, 27.16*

400m: 8. Jasmyne Cooper, 59.91q; 13. Julia Kay O’Neil, 1:01.2

Long Jump: 1. Shayla Howell, 19-11; 15. Aumni Ashby, 16-1.5

Weight Throw: 4. Addison Henry, 55-2.75*; 7. Anna Gillis, 50-7.5

* denotes a personal best