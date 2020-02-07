Cowboy Wrestlers Stumble in Home Match Against Fresno State

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Tate Samuelson continue his strong efforts in dual matches, but the Cowboys came up short in a 22-19 loss to Fresno State despite earning forfiets at 125 and 197 pounds. the Cowboys won only two matches.

At 184 pounds, Samuelson earned a 9-0 major decision over Dominic Kinkaid. Samuelson earned a four-point nearfall to close the third period to pick up the bonus-point win. It marks Samuelson’s seventh victory in his last eight matches.

Montorie Bridges picked up his 26th win on the season at 133, as he bested Fresno’s Gary Joint, 4-0. Bridges grabbed a takedown with just three seconds left in the opening period and then quickly got an escape in the second to go up 3-0. Bridges earned the riding time point as well as he racked up 1:52 of ride time to earn the 4-0 victory.

Jake Svihel at 125 and Stephen Buchanan at 197 got the two forfeit victories for the Cowboys.

“Things went wrong right from the start tonight,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“Nothing went right, even the matches we won. They were uninspired wins and we can’t have that, we’ve got to have somebody step up.”

Wyoming has to flush the defeat quickly as the Cowboys welcome No. 7 ranked Oklahoma State to town Saturday for a 7 p.m. dual. The showdown between the Cowboys will be held in the Arena-Auditorium.