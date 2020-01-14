Welcome to 7220
Cowboys Brayden Love Claims 2nd WAC Swimmer of the Week Award

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

DENVER _ Cowboy swimmer Brayden Love was named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week for Jan. 6-12. It’s the second time this season Love has received the award. He also was honored in November.

Love, a junior from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, earned two first place finishes in the 100 butterfly (48.24) and 200 butterfly (1:49.60). Both were 10 top times in the WAC this season. Love was the third leg on the 200 medley relay team that finished second against Denver with a time of 1:29.72. He accounted for 22 points of the 135 the Cowboys earned.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in the pool this week on the road. Both squads will face Cal Baptist on Thursday, followed by a conference match-up with the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Thursday’s meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT in Riverside, Calif., while Saturday is set to begin at 1 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nev.

Cowgirls Katelyn Blattner Claims 1st MWC Swimmer of the Week Honor

Tracy Ringolsby

Place-Kicker Rothe Represents Cowboys in East-West Shrine Game Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

Marble Working His Way Into Increased Role With Cowboys Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys DE Solomon Byrd Selected to Freshman All-America Team

Tracy Ringolsby

New Mexico Gets Only "A" In CBS Sports Dennis Dodd Grading of New Mountain West Football Head Coaches

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestling Comeback Falls One Point Short at South Dakota State

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Coach Allen Edwards on Another Step forward for Kwane Marble

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Allen Edwards on Cowboys Inability to Finish Off UNLV

Tracy Ringolsby

Kwan Marble Talks About Emerging in Recent Games as a Freshman Factor for Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Marble and Hendricks Discuss Cowboys Late-Game Breakdown Vs. UNLV

Tracy Ringolsby