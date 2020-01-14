Cowboys Brayden Love Claims 2nd WAC Swimmer of the Week Award

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

DENVER _ Cowboy swimmer Brayden Love was named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week for Jan. 6-12. It’s the second time this season Love has received the award. He also was honored in November.

Love, a junior from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, earned two first place finishes in the 100 butterfly (48.24) and 200 butterfly (1:49.60). Both were 10 top times in the WAC this season. Love was the third leg on the 200 medley relay team that finished second against Denver with a time of 1:29.72. He accounted for 22 points of the 135 the Cowboys earned.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in the pool this week on the road. Both squads will face Cal Baptist on Thursday, followed by a conference match-up with the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Thursday’s meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT in Riverside, Calif., while Saturday is set to begin at 1 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nev.