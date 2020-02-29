Cowboys Brayden Love Sets School 100 Butterly Record; Finished 2nd in WAC Championships

From the Desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

HOUSTON – Junior Brayden Love eclipsed his personal best and the University of Wyoming record in the 100 butterfly on Friday at the 2020 WAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

Love placed second in the 100 fly after posting a career and school best time of 47.06. His previous best was 47.20 that he set on Nov. 20, 2019 at the Mizzou Invite. Senior PJ Musser finished 15th with a time of 49.10 followed by sophomore James Bouda with a mark of 49.34.

After the third day, Wyoming is in fourth place with 374 points. Air Force leads the way with 577. UNLV occupies second with 438 followed by Grand Canyon in third with 395.5 points.

Sophomore Brendan Byrnes placed fifth with a score of 264.00 in Friday's final of the 1-meter. Freshman Payton Lee finished eighth in the event with a score of 212.35. Junior Elijah Chan was just outside of the top eight with a score of 253.75. In the consolation final, Chan was third and improved his score to 271.70.

In the 200 freestyle, sophomore Austin Crump recorded a career-best time of 1:36.24, third all-time in school history, to finish fourth. Senior Jacob Harlan had a career-best time of 1:36.67, which is sixth all-time. Sophomore Ryan Netzel was 12 in a time of 1:38.64.

Sophomore Grant Sloan followed up his fast time in the 50 freestyle from Thursday with a solid performance in the 100 breaststroke. He posted a career-best time of 54.30 to place third, which is ninth all-time in school history. Junior Mitch Hovis was seventh with a mark of 55.12.

Freshman Thomas Diaz had the top time in the 400 IM going 3:57.69 to place tenth. Fellow freshman Cameron Murphy posted a time of 4:00.50, while senior Seth Borgert went 4:04.70. In the 100 backstroke, the top finisher was freshman Andrew Rodriguez with a career-best time of 49.15 to place 11. Senior Sean Calkins was 13 with a season-best mark of 49.61, while fellow senior Tyler Klatt finished 15 in a time of 49.80.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Musser, Bouda, Sloan and Love posted a season-best time of 1:20.89 for a sixth place finish, while the 400-medley relay team of Klatt, Hovis, Love and Musser finished third with a season-best time of 3:12.59.

The 2020 WAC Swimming and Diving Championships will conclude Saturday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. MT with the mile.

