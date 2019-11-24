Cowboys' Christopher Henry Earns NCAA Elite 90 Award at Cross Country Championships

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Cowboy senior cross country runner Christopher Henry finished 136th in a time of 32:15.6 in the 10-kilometer, finishing 136th at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships. Henry was honored with the NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to the championship participant with the highest cumulative GPA and most credit hours completed.

Henry was in 162 place at the 3,000m split, and dropped to 184 after 5k. Henry then surged all the way up 48 spots before the finish to place 136 in 32:15.6.

“I’ve been super impressed this whole season with his ability to battle back when things were rough, and he continued that today,” said head cross country coach Scott Dahlberg. “Chris capped off a great cross country career at the national meet. He had a great second half of the race and fought to the finish, something he should be proud of.”

It is the second year in a row Henry has won the NCAA Elite 90 Award for the cross country season. He is just the second Division I men’s cross country athlete to win multiple Elite 90 awards, joining Arkansas’ Christian Heymsfield. Additionally, Henry is the only University of Wyoming athlete to win the NCAA Elite 90 award.

“When I found out I won the Elite 90 award, I was ecstatic,” Henry said. “The Elite 90 award means a lot to me and my family, since they value academics very highly, and I’m glad I could make them proud. Balancing athletics and academics is a struggle all student-athletes face, and I know I would not be able to have success in both without the support of my coaches, teammates and professors. I’m extremely thankful for all the support that UW and its fans have given me throughout my career, and I’m happy I received this award while representing my home state of Wyoming.”

Henry has earned a 4.0 GPA while dual majoring in molecular biology and physiology. Henry has earned numerous academic awards during his time at Wyoming, including being a first-team academic All-American last season.

“We’re all super proud of Chris for getting the Elite 90 award for a second year,” Dahlberg said. “This is something he has earned through hard work in the classroom and at practice. Getting this award once is prestigious, but twice is absolutely phenomenal.”

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. It is a tremendous opportunity to honor the academic accomplishments of the top student-athletes during our championships.

Overall, No. 3 BYU won the national championship with 109 points as a team, while Iowa State’s Edwin Kurgat was the men’s individual champion, crossing the line in 30:32.7.

Wyoming’s distance runners now turn their attention to the indoor track & field season, which begins for the Pokes on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the CSM Alumni Classic and Multi in Golden, Colo.