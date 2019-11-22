Welcome to
Cowboys Christopher Henry Returns to NCAA Cross County Championships Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan

LARAMIE – Wyoming senior Christopher Henry will run at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Terre Haute, Ind., on Saturday.The men’s 10-kilometer race will begin at 10:15 a.m. (MT). This is the second season in a row Henry will race at the championships, as the Cowboys ran as a team last season.

Henry placed 17th overall at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships last weekend, earning all-region honors. His high finish earned him a spot at the NCAA National Championships. It was the first time this season that Henry was Wyoming’s top finisher. He navigated the 10k course in 30:56.6, racing against the top three teams in the NCAA, as well as 15 other teams from the mountain region.

Before the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, Henry was Wyoming’s second finisher in three races, and its third finisher in another. At the season-opening Wyoming Invite, a five-kilometer rust buster, Henry placed fourth overall in 15:19.0, second among Cowboys.

Then, at the Notre Dame hosted Joe Piane Invitational, Henry was 40 overall and third for UW with a time of 24:09.92 over the five-mile course. At the Nuttycombe Invite in Madison, Wis., Henry was UW’s second finisher, crossing the line after running the 8k in 24:38.3. Then, at the Mountain West Championships, Henry helped lead the Pokes to a third-place finish, their highest ever team finish at the conference race, by placing ninth overall in 23:26.5. Henry earned all-Mountain West honors for the second consecutive season after completing the 8k course in Logan, Utah.

Last year at the NCAA National Championships, Henry placed 63 overall with a time of 30:20.1, finishing as UW’s second runner. He helped guide Wyoming to a 12 place finish as a team.

Fans can follow @wyo_track on Twitter for race updates, as well as to find links to follow the race.

