Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming distance runner Harry Ewing was named the Mountain West Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

This is Ewing’s first career indoor track weekly honor. He was named the outdoor track athlete of the week once last season.

Last weekend, Ewing, a native of Hamilton, New Zealand, ran the 3,000 meter race at the Colorado Invitational in an altitude-adjusted time of 8:07.07. He was third overall but second among collegiate athletes in the race.

That time of 8:07.07 is a personal best for the junior, and it ranks as the second-best 3,000m time in Cowboy history.

Ewing currently leads the Mountain West with that time, and he is ranked 43 in the nation in the event.

The Wyoming track & field teams are back in action later this week, when they compete at the UC-Colorado Springs-hosted Mountain Lion Invite on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8.