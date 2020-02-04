Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowboys distance Runner Ewing Selected MW Track Athlete of the Week

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Sean O'Sullivan/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming distance runner Harry Ewing was named the Mountain West Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

This is Ewing’s first career indoor track weekly honor. He was named the outdoor track athlete of the week once last season.

mwfb

Last weekend, Ewing, a native of Hamilton, New Zealand, ran the 3,000 meter race at the Colorado Invitational in an altitude-adjusted time of 8:07.07. He was third overall but second among collegiate athletes in the race.

That time of 8:07.07 is a personal best for the junior, and it ranks as the second-best 3,000m time in Cowboy history.

Ewing currently leads the Mountain West with that time, and he is ranked 43 in the nation in the event.

The Wyoming track & field teams are back in action later this week, when they compete at the UC-Colorado Springs-hosted Mountain Lion Invite on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Wyoming Divers Set for Air Force Diving Invite this Weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Coe-Kirkham Among 12 Collegiate Golfers Invited to Genesis Invitatiional Showcase

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Cowboy Wrestlers Host Fresno State Thursday and Oklahoma State Saturday in Big 12 Matches

Tracy Ringolsby

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Duke Moves Into Favorites Spots in Latest Odds for National Hoops Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Cowgirls Head to Boise, Looking to Extend MW Conference Winning Streak

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Cowboys Host Boise State, Looking to Build off 1st Conference Victory

Tracy Ringolsby

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

Tracy Ringolsby

by

TheCowboy

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Tracy Ringolsby

Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Tracy Ringolsby

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Tracy Ringolsby