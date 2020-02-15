Cowboys Golfers Open Spring Season in The Prestige on Monday

Welcome to 7220
The 2020 spring golf season for the Wyoming Cowboys will tee off on Monday, Feb. 17 in La Quinta, Calif., at The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab.

The tournament is hosted by UC Davis and will include three 18-hole rounds, with one round each being played on Monday, Feb. 17, Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab Information:

Course Information

•Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

•7,100 yards, Par 71

Tournament Field

•16 Teams

•Arkansas, Iowa State, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego State, SMU, Stanford, University of Stirling (Scotland), Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis, UCLA and Wyoming

•Top 25 Ranked Teams in the 20th Annual Prestige tournament

Golfstat Rankings Golfweek Rankings

Pepperdine No. 1 No. 1

Texas Tech No. 9 No. 6

SMU No. 13 No. 15

Texas No. 16 No. 7

UCLA No. 22 No. 25

LSU No. 25 No. 22

Tournament Format

•54 holes

•The teams will play one 18-hole round each on Monday, Feb. 17,

Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19

Live Stats

•Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.

•The live scoring link is: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=19512

Tee Times

•8:30 a.m., M.T., off Hole #1 and Hole #10 all three days

The Prestige History

•This year marks the 20th Annual Prestige

•LSU is the defending team champion, and has won three of the last

four Prestige tournaments.

•Last year’s individual champion was Oklahoma State’s Viktor Hovland.

He shot a 205 (-8) for the tournament in 2019.

•Five teams participating in this year’s Prestige have previously

captured team titles at the event, including: LSU (3 team titles), Northwestern (1), Oklahoma State (1), Stanford (2) and UCLA (3).

The Prestige Individual Tournament Information:

Course Information

•Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta, Calif.

•7,144 yards, Par 72

Tournament Format

•54 holes

•The individuals will play one 18-hole round each on Monday, Feb. 17,

Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19

Live Stats

•Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.

•The live scoring link is: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=20510

Tee Times

•10 a.m., M.T., Shotgun Start for Rounds 1 and 2

•7:45 a.m., M.T.., Shotgun Start for Round 3

