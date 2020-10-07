SI.com
Cowboy's Jimmy Dales Finishes 4th in Reflection Bay GCAA Amateur Tournament

Tracy Ringolsby

Henderson, Nev. -- Redshirt freshman Jimmy Dales led a Wyoming quartet in the Reflection Bay GCAA Amateur tournament, finishing in a tie for fourth place, six strokes back of tournament champion Albert Boneta of Albuquerque.

Dales fired rounds of 69-69-74 for a three-round score of 212, four strokes under part, in a three-way tie for fourth

Wyoming redshirt freshman Liam Clancy of Billings, tied for 15th with a three round total of 221 (+5). Junior Bryce Waters from Midland, Texas, finished one stroke back of Clancy at 222 (+6) to tie for 20th, and sophomore Jared Edeen of Cheyenne, tied for 38th with a score of 229 (+13). All four Wyoming Cowboys played unattached as this fall’s college golf season was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

College golfers are allowed to play in amateur events this fall without using a year of eligibility since their fall season was postponed. It is hoped that college golf will return to its normal format of college tournaments in the spring.

The tournament was played at the Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev. The format was 36 holes on Monday followed by an 18-hole round on Tuesday. Reflection Bay measures 7,191 yards and played to a par of 72.

