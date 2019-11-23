Cowboys Love Adds Second Record-Setting Effort of Week in Mizzou Invite

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Junior Brayden Love broke his second school record of the week on the final day of the Mizzou Invite, registering a 1:44.41 time in the 200-butterfly, finishing second in the event. He finished nine hundredths of a second faster than the record that was held by George Eglesfield in 2016.

On Tuesday, he set the record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.20.

Freshmen Thomas Diaz and Cameron Murphy recorded career-best times of 1:48.16 and 1:48.93, helping the men finish fourth in the meet with 495 points. The women finished sixth with 311.5 points.

Junior Katelyn Blattner recorded the sixth-best time in school history with a mark of 1:57.56 in the 200 backstroke, beating her previous time of 1:58.25. Junior Tyler Klatt was the lone Cowboy to compete in the event, finishing with a season-best time of 1:48.09. Klatt finished eighth in the finals with a career-best touching the wall in 1:46.75, one hundredths of a second faster than his previous.

In the 100 freestyle, sophomore Lainee Jones swam a season-best time of 51.53. Fellow sophomores Sani Carsrud and Kira Crane recorded season-best marks of 52.02 and 52.36, respectively. Senior PJ Musser was solid with a career-best time of 43.69 which ranks second all-time in program history. His previous best was 43.89. Sophomores Grant Sloan and James Bouda also finished with season-best times of 45.47 and 45.61. In the finals, Musser went 43.92 to remain in fourth place. Sloan and Bouda switched places in the B Final. Bouda recorded a time of 45.48, while Sloan went 46.14.

Sophomore Andrea Niemann took almost six seconds off her 200 breaststroke time with a season-best 2:19.07. Fellow sophomore Phoebe Brown finished with a time of 2:22.10. In the finals, Niemann went 2:19.29, while Brown swam a season-best 2:21.51. Junior Mitchell Hovis came placed second in the event with a career-best time of 1:58.81, which is ninth all-time. His previous best was 1:59.07. Hovis finished fifth in the finals, posting a time of 1:59.47.

For the women in the 200 butterfly, junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard touched the wall in a time of 2:05.28. In the finals, she improved on that time going a season-best 2:02.71.

In the 1650, sophomore Ryan Netzel bested his previous tope time by almost ten seconds. He finished in 15:18.11 to place second which is second all-time in school history. Senior Seth Borgert went 15:40.56 to finish in fifth. Freshman Olivia Staver recorded a career-best time of 17:27.50 in the event.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Blattner, Giles, Carsrud and Jones finished in a tie for fifth with a time of 3:23.02. On the men’s side, Bouda, Musser, Sloan and Netzel placed seventh in a time of 2:59.27.

On the boards, freshman Melissa Mirafuentes led the way for the Cowgirls. In the platform, she would place third in the preliminaries and quarterfinals, posting a career-high score of 262.20. Redshirt junior Karla Contreras followed in fourth with a qualifying mark of 203.00. Mirafuentes finished the finals in third with a mark of 256.30, while Contreras dropped to sixth with a score of 219.55.

On the men’s side, Brendan Byrnes finished the preliminaries and quarterfinals with a score of 292.80. Junior Elijah Chan was sixth 235.55 headed into the platform finals. Chan placed sixth with a finals score of 251.55 and Byrnes was seventh with 236.55.

Several individuals will be back to competition for the US Open Championships beginning Dec. 4. The meet is scheduled at the McAuley Natatorium and will be hosted by Georgia Tech.

Both teams will resume dual action on Friday, January 20, hosting Denver University.