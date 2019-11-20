Cowboys Mitchell Hovis Qualifies for Olympic Trials in 200 Breatstroke

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Wyoming Cowboys Junior Mitchell Hovis qualified in his second event for the Olympic Time Trials on Tuesday afternoon at the Mizzou Long Course trials qualifier. The Olympic Time Trials are scheduled from June 21-28, 2020 at the CHI Heath Center in Omaha, Neb.

In the 200 breaststroke, Hovis touched the wall in a time of 2:17.88 just one hundredth of a second better than the qualifying standard of 2:17.89. At the 2019 Speedo Sectionals in July, he qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.84.

On the women’s side, freshman Emily Giles got things started in the 100-meter backstroke. She finished second with a time of 1:03.97. Junior Katelyn Blattner finished first in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:19.45, while sophomore Andrea Niemann touched the wall in a time of 1:16.95 in the 100 breaststroke. Fellow sophomore Sani Carsrud posted a time of 27.32 in the 50-meter freestyle.

In the 200-meter butterfly, freshmen Cameron Murphy and Thomas Diaz recorded times of 2:05.30 and 2:08.91, respectively. Sophomore Ryan Netzel finished in a time of 3:58.16, while senior Seth Borgert touched the wall in a time of 4:23.66. Three Cowboys competed in the 50-meter freestyle. Sophomore Grant Sloan clocked a time of 23.54 followed closely by PJ Musser with a time of 23.66. Fellow sophomore James Bouda went 24.05. The final Cowboy in the pool was junior Braden Love in the 100-meter butterfly and a mark of 55.17.

Both squads will begin the Mizzou Invite tomorrow morning in Columbia. The three-day event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. MT with preliminaries followed by finals at 5 p.m. The meet will take place at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.