Cowboys' Starzinski Shoots Part, Tied for 23rd After Day 1 of The Prestige

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Wyoming senior Dan Starzinski fired an even par round of 71 in Monday’s opening round of The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab and is tied for 23rd place only five strokes out of the lead in the field of 79 of the nation’s top collegiate golfers.

This is the first tournament of the 2020 spring season for the Cowboy golf team and they are playing in one of the premier college tournaments in the nation. This year’s Prestige tournament features six of the Top 25 ranked teams in the nation and 11 of the Top 50 ranked teams.

Leading the tournament after the opening round is Pepperdine at 275 (-9). The Pepperdine Waves entered Monday’s tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation by both Golfstat and Golfweek. Texas Tech, ranked No. 6 by Golfweek and No. 9 by Golfstat entering the tournament, is in second place at 278 (-6). The third team to shoot a sub-par round on Monday was Texas. The Longhorns shot a 279 (-5). They came into The Prestige ranked No. 7 by Golfweek and No. 16 by Golfstat. The other ranked teams according to Golfstat include: SMU (No. 13), UCLA (No. 22), LSU (No. 25), Oklahoma State (No. 33), Northwestern (No. 35), Arkansas (No. 41), San Diego State (No. 42) and Stanford (No. 45).

Starzinski is tied with seven other individuals for 23rd place in the field of 79 collegiate golfers. Wyoming is in 16th place in the field of 16 teams after the first of three rounds. The Cowboys shot an opening round 311 (+27).

“This is the best field they’ve had in the 20 years of The Prestige, and I knew coming into this tournament that this was going to be a very challenging event,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf. “But I wanted our team to be challenged. It is the only way for us to get better. It is tough in the short term, but this will be good for us in the long run.

“Dan (Starzinski) played very disciplined today, and that is what it takes to play well in a tournament like this.

“Along with the excellent field of teams, this is one of the toughest golf courses we’ll play. It is a Greg Norman course, and it tests you as a golfer in so many ways.

“Our goal for this tournament is to get better each day. It is our first competition of the spring, and I just want to see the guys improve each round.”

The second round of The Prestige will tee off at 8:30 a.m., M.T. on Tuesday, with the third and final round being played on Wednesday. The tournament is being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. The course measures 7,100 yards and plays to a Par 71.

In addition to the The Prestige team competition, there is also The Prestige Individual Tournament, which is being played on a separate course, Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta. Wyoming has one individual playing in the individual tournament. Redshirt freshman Liam Clancy shot an opening round 71 (-1) on the Coral Mountain course and is tied for 10th place out of the 33 individuals competing in that event.