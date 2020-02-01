Cowgirl Aumni Ashby Sets Tone for Wyoming Track & Field at Colorado Invitational

BOULDER – The Wyoming track & field teams picked up three event titles and seven top-three finishes on a day full of field events at the Colorado Invitational. The Pokes dominated the triple jump before a thrower kept his title-winning streak alive.

Cowgirl sophomore Aumni Ashby earned the first event title of the day for Wyoming, finishing first in the triple jump with a season-best leap of 38 feet, 11 inches. Her jump is the best mark for the Cowgirls so far this season, as well.

The Wyoming domination of the triple jump continued on the men’s side, with freshman Jefferson Danso claiming gold with a mark of 44-8.75. Three Cowboy jumpers also placed in the top-five of the long jump, as junior William Nolan finished second with a leap of 23-0.75, freshman Hunter Brown was third with a mark of 22-4.5 and junior Alec Richardson finished fifth with a jump of 21-10.

Junior Kirk Unland won his third-consecutive weight throw competition, this time posting a best throw of 61-2. He was the only athlete to clear 60 feet during the day. Freshman Mikey DeRock finished 10 with a mark of 48-5.5.

In the men’s high jump, sophomore Pete Mead used a jump of 6-4.25 to place second, while freshman Samuel Schneider cleared 6-2.25 to place third.

In the women’s long jump, sophomore Shayla Howell finished fourth overall with a best jump of 18-9. Junior Addison Henry finished fourth in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 52 feet, 7.5 inches.

In the pole vault, freshman Kayla Stibley cleared 10-6 to place sixth. That height ties her for 10 all-time at Wyoming.

In the only track event of the day, senior Michael Downey placed fifth in the seeded mile with an altitude-adjusted time of 4:06.44. Redshirt freshman Albert Steiner finished 10with a time of 4:14.08.

The Wyoming track & field teams will continue action at the Colorado Invitational tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m. for the men’s and women’s shot put, as well as the rest of the track events starting with the men’s and women’s 5,000m races.