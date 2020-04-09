Cowgirl Divers Conteras, Mirafuentes Earn All-America Honors

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – Redshirt junior Karla Contreras and freshman Melissa Mirafuentes were honored on Wednesday as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected its 2019-20 All-American teams.

The pair each qualified to participate in the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships which were canceled due to the COVID-19 public health situation.

Due to the cancellation of the Championships, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each Division. The result was an unprecedented number of selections in what is largely acknowledged as unprecedented circumstances.

Executive Director Greg Earhart explained that the Board of Directors sought to not penalize any student-athlete who had not had the opportunity to compete for a spot on the All-American team. The 2020 criteria for Division I were all relays achieving ‘A” Standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships, and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet are named All-American.





With a seventh place finish in the women’s 3-meter springboard, Contreras secured a spot from Zone E for the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. It’s the third time during her career she has qualified for the event. Contreras scored a 301.30 in the prelims to finish seventh and advance to the 18-particpant final. She would remain in seventh place with a second session score of 312.90 and a total combined score of 614.20.

Contreras, from Cuidad Guzman, Mexico, returned to the pool after sitting out the 2018-19 campaign with an injury. She was selected All-MW in all three boards for the second time in her career. She would finish second in the platform with a season-best score of 302.80 and fourth with a season-best score of 349.80 in the 3-meter. Contreras had a top eight finish in the 1-meter with a mark of 296.65.

She had top five finishes in every dual meet, which included five first place finished in the 1-meter and two in the 3-meter. Contreras was named Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week for her efforts in the victory over Northern Colorado. It’s the fifth time in her career she has taken home the honor. She accounted for 18 points and took both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards during the meet.

After a third place finish on the platform, Mirafuentes garnered a qualification to close out the NCAA Zone E Championships. It was the first time during her career she has qualified for the event. Mirafuentes would finish third in the preliminaries with a score of 284.10 to move on to the final round of 18. In the second session, she recorded a finals score of 275.70 for a combined total score of 559.80 to remain in third.

From Monterey, Mexico, she burst on to the scene during her first season with the Cowgirls. At the MW Championship, she posted another career and school best mark with a score of 378.00 to finish second in the 3-meter. It broke her previous record that she set two weeks prior at Air Force of 365.65.

She shattered her previous career-high and the school record in the platform on her way to her first Mountain West title and was the first Cowgirl to win the event in either the MW or the WAC. For her efforts over the championships, she was also named the MW Championship Diver of the Meet. Mirafuentes eclipsed her own and the program high with a combined score of 348.80 through five dives on the platform during the preliminaries.

Mirafuentes she was named to the All-MW team for the first time in her career in two events. She was also selected the Mountain West Conference Swimmer and Diver of the Week three times during the year.