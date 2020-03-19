Welcome to 7220
Cowgirl Freshman Diver Melissa Mirafuentes Earn NCAA Qualification

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – After a third place finish on the platform, freshman Melissa Mirafuentes garnered an NCAA Qualification on Wednesday to close out the NCAA Zone E Championships.

Mirafuentes finished third in the preliminaries with a score of 284.10 to move on to the final round of 18. In the second session, she recorded a finals score of 275.70 for a combined total score of 559.80 to remain in third. For the women, the top nine earn an NCAA championship bid, while the top six on the men’s side advance.

mountainwest

Redshirt junior Karla Contreras missed the top 18 by 1.65 points with a final combined score of 215.20 after six dives. Sophomore McKenna Houlihan had a final score of 151.75 in the prelims

Sophomore Brendan Byrnes turned in a preliminary score of 257.55 to place 15 to advance to the top 18. In the finals, he posted a finals score of 238.35 for a total six dive score of 495.90.

Several individuals from the Cowboy and Cowgirl swimming teams will begin competition tomorrow at the CSCAA National Invitational in Cleveland, Ohio. Prelims are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Busbey Natatorium. The 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will begin next Thursday, March 19 in Athens, Ga.

Linder on the Move in New Role As Wyoming Basketball Coach

Linder Gets 5-year deal that guarantees $2.465 million plus incentives

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder's Next Challenge -- Resurrection of Wyoming Basketball

Cowboys new coach is first ever to have three 20-win seasons at Northern Colorado

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Takes Job at Wyoming, 1st Challenge Avoiding Transfer of Key Players

Marcus Williams Decommits from Northern Colorado In Light of Linder Resigning to Coach Cowboys

Tracy Ringolsby

Let's start the list of candidates with Northern Colorado's Jeff Lindor

The Time Is Nearing For Unveiling Wyoming New Basketball Coach

Tracy Ringolsby

NCAA Approves Additional Year of Eligibility for Seniors Involved in Spring Sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Conference Suspends Spring Sports -- Wyoming Tennis 1st Cancellation in Laramie

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Blanked by Denver University

Tracy Ringolsby

No. 8 Bridges Cowboys' Top Seed for NCAA Wrestling Championships

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Finished 9th in BYU Entrada Golf Classic

Tracy Ringolsby

10 Draft Eligible Cowboys Worked Out for Wyoming's NFL Pro Day

Tracy Ringolsby