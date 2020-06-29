Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Cowgirl Freshman Morgan Ryan Wins 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Wyoming Cowgirl Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship Title on Sunday, claiming a playoff with Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., to wrap up the event. 

The tournament was played on the par-72, 6,087 yard in Riverton, Wyo at the Riverton Country Club.

Ryan, a freshman, shot a final round of one-over 73, and a three day total of 224 (+8).

mwfbsked
A proud sponsor of WelcomeTo7220.com, click the logo to reach the website

Ryan played in three tournaments as an individual for the Cowgirls during the 2019-20 campaign. At the CSU Ram Classic, she turned in a three day total 18-over 234 and in a tie for 39th. Her best round on the year was a 2-over 73.

Senior Caitlyn Skavdahl shot a three day total of 225 (+9), while Cristiana Ciasca carded a 233 (+17) in the Championship Flight. Incoming freshman Rachel Stoinski had a final score of 29-over, 245 in the First Flight, 

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Hoops Coach Linder Knows Assistant Coaches Have to be Assets for a Team Success

The assistants in the Linder Era of Wyoming basketball understand Laramie and what it takes for the Cowboys to be a factor in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby

SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

UConn Athletics, more than $40 million in debit in 2019, eliminated four non-revenue sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Roullier went from Wyoming to the Washington Redskins as a 6th round draft in 2017

Tracy Ringolsby

SI's Hot Stove: Brady & Company Working To Be Ready for NFL Season

NFLPAs medical director recommended halting group workouts, but Brady and the Bucs are moving ahead

Tracy Ringolsby

Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Vicchy coach women's swimming and her husband Frank coach the men's team at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Christopher Henry Earns Track & Field/Cross Country 1st Team Academic All-American

Cowboy Henry one of two earning men's academic honors the last three seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Composite grade point for Wyoming football team in spring semester was 3.345

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Foster knows Linder well from when Linder recruited him in high school

Tracy Ringolsby

Colorado Prep Ben Bowen Becomes 1st Wyoming Basketball Commit for 2021

Current Wyoming Cowboys roster has 12 scholarship players -- all juniors or younger -- leaving one spot for next year, barring a departure

Tracy Ringolsby