Cowgirl Freshman Morgan Ryan Wins 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Wyoming Cowgirl Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship Title on Sunday, claiming a playoff with Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., to wrap up the event.

The tournament was played on the par-72, 6,087 yard in Riverton, Wyo at the Riverton Country Club.

Ryan, a freshman, shot a final round of one-over 73, and a three day total of 224 (+8).

Ryan played in three tournaments as an individual for the Cowgirls during the 2019-20 campaign. At the CSU Ram Classic, she turned in a three day total 18-over 234 and in a tie for 39th. Her best round on the year was a 2-over 73.

Senior Caitlyn Skavdahl shot a three day total of 225 (+9), while Cristiana Ciasca carded a 233 (+17) in the Championship Flight. Incoming freshman Rachel Stoinski had a final score of 29-over, 245 in the First Flight,