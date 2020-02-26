Cowgirl Golfers Finish 2020 Gold Rush With Late Move to 10th Place

Welcome to 7220
SEAL BEACH, Cal. – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team moved up two spots from the previous day to finished 10th in the 54-hole 2020 Gold Rush Tournament. The Cowgirls finished the 54-hole event with a 70-over, 934.

The Cowgirls shot a final round of 24-over, 312. Georgia won the event with a one-under, 863, followed by Fresno State at 22-over (886). Long Beach State finished in third place with a score of 31-over 895. Celeste Dao of Georgia placed first at seven-under (209). Harriet Lynch finished right behind at six-under with a three round total of 210.

Senior Erin Sargent shot a final round seven-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 16-over 232 to tie for 39. Redshirt junior Caitlyn Skavdahl also carded a third round seven-over 79 to finish tied for 39 at 16-over 232.

“I’m very happy we moved up and overcame our first round,” head coach Josey Stender said. “It was really a solid start to the season in a nationally ranked field. I was very pleased with where we are at as a team coming straight out of winter.”

Sophomore Cristiana Ciasca moved up four spots to finish 42. She had a third round score of four-over 76 and a 54-hole total of 18-over 233. Senior Kayla Knadler posted a final found of six-over 78 for a total of 25-over 241. Sophomore Michelle Nguyen completed her first tournament of the spring with a 28-over 244.

The Cowgirls will be back in action on March 9 at the BYU Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah.

