Cowgirl Golfers Open Spring Season in Battle at the Rock

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team travels Riverside, Calif. this week to play its first tournament of the 2020 spring season at the Battle at the Rock. The tournament will be held at the Oak Quarry Golf Club, and runs Monday-Tuesday.

“The team has had a very productive, focused break and we are looking forward to competing,” head women’s golf coach Josey Stender said. “Our spring schedule is extremely competitive with a mix of familiar courses and new challenges. The first tournament of the spring is about managing our expectations, getting the rust off and just enjoying being competitive again.”

This week’s tournament is set up on the 6,093-yard, par-72 course at the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Play is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. MT on Monday with 54 holes of play. The third round is also set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both days include shotgun starts.

Along with the Cowgirls, the 17-Team Tournament field features, Boise State, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Colorado, Santa Clara, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, UC Davis, UC Riverside, Utah Valle

The Cowgirl lineup features for the weekend includes Caitlyn Skavdahl, Erin Sargent, Kaylee Knadler, Cristiana Ciasca and Michelle Nguyen. Freshmen Morgan Ryan and Jessica Zapf will compete as individuals.

Wyoming is coming off career-best rounds from senior Erin Sargent and junior Caitlyn Skavdahlas the team closed out its fall season at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.Sargent finished with a 3-under 69 which ties her career low in a round. It’s also fourth best all-time in the Cowgirl record book. After finishing with rounds of six-over 78 and seven-over 79, she would turn in a three day total of 10-over 226 and a 28 place finish. Skavdahl had a career best final round of 2-under 70. Her previous best was a 1-over 72. She finished with a three day total 13-over 229 (75-84-70) and moved up to finish in a tie for 41.

Last year at the Battle at the Rock, the Cowgirls finished up play in tenth overall. Wyoming saved its best round of the week for last, carding a 5-over 293 that tied the team's season low score for a round and the fifth-lowest team score in school history. The Cowgirls finished at 36-over with a 900. Grand Canyon and Cal Poly tied atop the team leaderboard at 17-over for the tournament.