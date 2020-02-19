Cowgirl Swimmers Make Impact in Mountain West Long Course Trials

Welcome to 7220
MINNEAPOLIS – Several members of the Cowgirl Swimming squad made an impression during the 2020 Mountain West Long Course Trials on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

In the 50 long course meter freestyle, Senior Kiana Junior and sophomore Avery Otto-Horn finished tied for fifth with a time of 27.57. Sophomore Molly Green placed eighth with a mark of 28.30.

Freshman Emily Giles touched the wall in a time of 1:04.24 to place second in the 100 backstroke, while senior Stephanie Grandin placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.52.

In the final event of the day, five squad members competed in the 400 long course meter freestyle. Junior Katelyn Blattner clocked a first place time of 4:25.95. She was followed by freshman Olivia Staver in second with a time of 4:25.80. Senior Daniela Luna Rocha was third with a mark of 4:33.46. Freshman Roxanna Ramirez finished in a time of 4:33.87 while fellow freshman Emma Mehl turned in a time of 4:39.05.

The 2020 MW Swimming and Diving Championship is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. MT at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The Cowgirls will compete in three events, 1-meter, 200-medley and 800-freestyle relays.

