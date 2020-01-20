Welcome to 7220
Cowgirls Close Out Weekend in Tulsa, Dropping Final Match against Hurricanes

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries -- Wyoming Athletic Department

TULSA – The Wyoming tennis team suffered its first setback of the spring season Sunday, dropping a 6-1 loss to Tulsa in the final meet of the Cowgirls two-day Tulsa experience.

Clara Mansart had the lone win for the Brown and Gold in her first appearance of the spring, winning at number six singles in a hard-fought, three-set thriller. Mansart defeated Marina Davtyan 6-4, 3-6 and 1-0 (12-10).

The Cowgirls did have success earlier in the day, sweeping the doubles portion of their match against Louisiana Tech, pushing their victory to a 5-1 win in a match that they clinched yesterday.

The tandems of Kaftanova and Krause at No. 1 doubles, Balaba and Oreshkina at No. 2 and Mansart and Royo at No. 3 were all impressive in their matches against the Lady Bulldogs. Kaftanova and Krause blanked Nadja Manjon and Andrea Perez, 6-0. Balaba and Oreshkina defeated Ana Jover and Claudia Oravcova 6-2 and Mansart and Royo took down Ilana Tetrushvili and Alexia Romero, 6-3.

The Cowgirls are now off the rest of January and return to action February 7 and 8 with a trip to Bozeman, where they will face Montana State and Seattle.

Wyoming at Tulsa
Case Tennis Center Tulsa 6, Wyoming 1

Singles competition
1. #52 Martina Okalova (TLS) def. Maria Oreshkina (WYO) 6-2, 6-0
2. Shura Poppe (TLS) def. Oleksandra Balaba (WYO) 6-1, 6-4
3. Vera Ploner (TLS) def. Ida Krause (WYO) 6-3, 6-1
4. Laia Conde Monfort (TLS) def. Ana Fernadez 6-1, 6-1
5. Lian Benedejcic (TLS) def. Mihaela Kaftanova (WYO) 6-0, 6-2
6. Clara Mansart (WYO) def. Marina Davtyan (TLS) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10)

Doubles competition
1. #40 Okalova/Ploner (TLS) def. Kaftanova/Krause (WYO) 6-3
2. Conde Monfort/Megan Hopton (TLS) def. Balaba/Oreshkina (WYO) 6-4
3. Elodie Foster/Poppe (TLS) def. Mansart/Ana Royo (WYO) 6-3

Doubles competition vs. Louisiana Tech
1. Kaftanova/Krause (WYO) def. Nadja Manjon/Andrea Perez (LT) 6-0
2. Balaba/Oreshkina (WYO) def. Ana Jover/Claudia Oravcova (LT) 6-2
3. Mansart/Royo (WYO) def. Ilana Tetrushvili/Alexia Romero (LT) 6-3

