Cowgirls Duo Claims MW Swimmer/Diver Honors

From the desk of Amy Dambro

COLORADO SPRINGS – Cowgirl swimmer Phoebe Browne and diver Melissa Mirafuentes were named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer and Diver of the Week for January 13-19. It’s the first time in Browne’s career she has earned the honor. Mirafuentes was also honored earlier in the fall.

Browne, a sophomore from Franklin, Tenn., had two solid performance against Cal Baptist and UNLV. She accounted for 13 points in the win over the Lancers last Thursday. She placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.01. She helped the 400 medley relay team finish second with a time of 3:57.90 and closed out the meet in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:40.55.

Against the Rebels, she scored 29 points of the Cowgirls 142. Browne won her second straight 100 breaststroke race with a time of 1:04.93 and followed that up with a victory in the 200 breaststroke with a season-best time of 2:20.84.

Mirafuentes, a freshman from Guadalupe, Mexico, competed for the Cowgirls at the Bruin Invite. She recorded a mark of 283.80 to place fifth in the preliminaries of the 1-meter competition. She would place sixth in the finals of the event with a score 270.0 to finish with a total of 553.80. Followed that up with a ninth place finish to begin the 3-meter with a prelim score of 277.10 after six dives. Mirafuentes moved up four spots to finish fifth in the event with a score of 323.75.

The Cowboy and Cowgirl diving squads will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Air Force Diving Invite. The women will be back in the pool for the Mountain West Conference Championships, Wed., Feb. 19, while the men return to action on Wed., Feb. 26 at the WAC Championships.