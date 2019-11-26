Cowgirls Fields Claims Fourth MW Volleyball Honor in Six Weeks

From the Desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – Wyoming Cowgirl Madi Fields was selected the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time in six weeks, and the sixth time in her career.

Fields averaged five digs per set in the Cowgirls’ wins last week at Nevada and San Jose State. Fields notched 40 total digs for the week on the way to becoming the program’s all-time leader for career digs against Nevada.

She began the week with a 21-dig performance in UW’s come-from-behind victory over Nevada Thursday night. Fields then followed that up with over six digs per set as she notched 19 in the sweep of SJSU.

Fields and the Cowgirls finished the regular season 21-8 and 16-2 in the MW and now await their postseason fate. By finishing in second place in the league standings, Wyoming clinched the automatic bid to the NIVC Tournament which begins in December. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m., on ESPNU.