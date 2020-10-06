SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyFootballMen's HoopsSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Cowgirls Freshman Vogt Claims 9th Place in Colorado National Women's Open

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE Cowgirls freshman Meghan Vogt finished in a tie for ninth at the 2020 Colorado National Women’s Open over the weekend. The event was played at the par-72, 6,660 yard Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colo. All the golfers competed as unattached.

Vogt carded a six-over, 150 over the 36 holes, which included a final round of one-over, 73. Earlier this summer, she and teammates Samantha Hui and Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 WSGA Three-Person Scramble for the Women’s/Mixed Division in Laramie. The trio recorded rounds of 56 and 59 over the two day event for a combined total of 27-under 115.

Fellow freshman Jessica Zapf finished her weekend with a two-day total ten-over, 154 to place 24th. Ryan, sophomore Michelle Nguyen and newcomer Rachel Stoinski carded a 22-over, 166 to tie for 40th.

Several individuals will play unattached at the CGA Fall Amateur Event Friday-Sunday, Oct. 9-11, at Common Ground Golf Course.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Linders Already Makes an Impact on Wyoming Athletics

New Cowboys basketball coach Jeff Kinder and wife Kelli donate $25,000 to the WHYoming Now Campaign

Tracy Ringolsby

Blue Cross Blue Shield -- Sponsor of Welcome to 7220

Blue Cross Blue Shield is the one medical insurance company with offices in Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

Zehender a Hit in Wyoming Tennis Debut

Cowgirl freshman Sophie Zehender took 1st in ITA/UTR Fall Circuit Event at UW

Tracy Ringolsby

Showdown of Cowgirls in ITA Fall Circuit Finals on Sunday

Freshman Sophie Zehender making her Wyoming debut faces fellow Cowgirl Ana Fernandez for ITA Fall Circuit Finals

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Farm Bureau Has You Covered

You Home for Insurance and Investments

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Classic: Josh Allen's Wyoming Finale, 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Josh Allen keyed the Wyoming offense in his Cowboy finale, and defense dominated the MAC opposition in 2017 Famous Potato Bowl

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Football Practice On Hold Because of COVID Issues With Freshmen Players

Football team was tested for COVID on Friday with feeling if tests are negative practice could resume on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen Continues to Open Eyes, Earns AFC Player of Month for September

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has begun to earn respect of the NFL observers, many of whom weren't believers at first

Tracy Ringolsby

Cold Shoulder: Wyoming Football Schedule Includes Dec. 12 Visit by Boise State

All four Wyoming home games are against teams that played in bowls last year -- Hawaii, Air Force, Utah State and Boise state

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowboys Josh Allen (Bills) and Raiders Rico Gafford Face Off on Sunday

Former Cowboys will be featured in nationally televised NFL games this weekend -- beginning if Mike Purcell and Broncos Thursday night

Tracy Ringolsby