Cowgirls Get into Swing of Things In 2nd Round of Gold Rush Tournament

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

SEAL BEACH, Cal. – Senior Erin Sargent and redshirt junior Caitlyn Skavdahl led the way for the Wyoming Cowgirl Golf Team on the opening day of the 2020 Gold Rush Tournament on Monday. After 36 holes, the Cowgirls sit in 12 place with a 46-over, 622.

Sargent completed her first round with an 8-over 80 score to place in a tie for 49. She followed that up with a round of one-over 73 to currently sit in a tie for 31st. Skavdahl also carded a first round score of 8-over 80, which was tied for 49. Her second round also posted a card of one-over 73. The pair has a total of 153, nine over score headed into Tuesday.

“The opening round was a roller coaster for the first spring tournament with nerves and adjusting to being outside,” head coach Josey Stender said. “We played excellent during the second round. It wasn’t perfect but more like the team we are capable of consistently being. We are looking forward to a competitive day in a strong field in day two.”

Sophomore Michelle Nguyen finished the first round of nine-over 81 followed by a second round of eight-over 80 for a two-round total of 161, 17-over. Fellow sophomore Cristiana Ciasca was 83, 11-over during her first round of action but rebounded with a mark of two-over, 74, moving up several spots to 46th and a two round total of 157, 13-over. Senior Kaylee Knadler was consistent with round of 81 and 82 for a total of 163.

Georgia leads the field at six-over (+572), followed by Fresno State at seven-over (583). Long Beach State is in third place with a score of 21-over 596. Celeste Dao of Georgie leads the field at three-under (141). Harriet Lynch is right behind at two-under with a two round total of 142.2.

The tournament is being played at the par-72 6,932-yard Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif. Wyoming will tee off for the tournament’s final round tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. MT.