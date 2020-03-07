Welcome to 7220
Cowgirls Golf Headed to St. George for BYU at Entrada Classic

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 7, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team will continue its spring campaign on Monday at the 2020 BYU at Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah.

“We always look forward to this event annually. It truly is a unique, fantastic championship course and the field is always solid,” head women’s golf coach Josey Stender said. “We have had a good week of preparation and learned a lot from what was really our first time competing in California.”

This week’s tournament is set up on the 6,082-yard, par-72 course at the Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club. Play is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. MT on Monday with 36 holes of play. The third round is also set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both days include shotgun starts.

Along with the Cowgirls, the 12-Team Tournament field features, Boise State, Brigham Young, Idaho, Iowa, North Texas, Northern Iowa, Princeton, Portland State, Santa Clara, Southern Utah and Utah Valley.

The Cowgirl lineup features for the weekend includes Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl, Cristiana Ciasca Kaylee Knadler and Michelle Nguyen. Freshman Jessica Zapf will compete as an individual.

At the 2020 Gold Rush Tournament, UW finished in tenth place with a 54-hole total of 70-over, 934. The Cowgirls shot a final round of 24-over, 312. Sargent turned in a final round seven-over 79 to finish with a three day total of 16-over 232 to tie for 39. Skavdahl also carded a third round seven-over 79 to finish tied for 39 at 16-over 232.

The Cowgirls finished in 11th as a team with a 52-over 916 54-hole score. The Pokes saved their best round of the week for last, carding an 11-over 299 in their final round. Kent State took the team title as the only team under par with a 3-under 861. Kent State's Thitapa Pakdeesettak took the individual title as well.

Former Cowgirl Megan Knadler finished the week in a tie for 18th at 5-over with a 221 (73-74-74). It marks her fifth top-25 finish of the season and third top-20. Knadler dropped in four birdies on the way to her final-round 74 on Tuesday. Her three-round score was her third lowest of the season as well. Sargent tacked on her third top-25 finish of the season on Tuesday, taking 25th at 8-over for the week. The Longmont, Colo., native recorded a 4-over 76 in her final round to finish the event with a 224 (76-72-76). The tournament score tied her third lowest of the season.

