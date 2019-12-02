Cowgirls Host First 2 Rounds of National Invitationals Volleyball Championship

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will play in the postseason for a program-record third consecutive season, and once again will host the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Thursday and Friday.

The four-team matchup in Laramie will feature Northwestern State, Boise State and Weber State. The Cowgirls (21-8) and Northwestern State (20-12) will play at 6:30 p.m., Thursday. Boise State and Weber State open the play with a 4 p.m, match. The winners from Thursday will play at 6:30 p.m., Friday.

The tournament is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools. The 2019 Postseason NIVC features a full 32-team bracket.

Eight teams host Rounds 1 and 2 in four-team pods and then single matches in Rounds 3-5. The championship game will be webcast. Every round is single elimination.

Ticket Information:

Courtside - $16

Public G/A - $11

Child 3-12 years - $6

UW Students - $4

Tickets will go on-sale Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Fans can go to – www.GoWyo.com/tickets to get their tickets or can call the ticket office at 307-766-7220.

Season ticket holders will have until five hours prior to the first match each day to purchase their tickets at – www.GoWyo.com/Renew or by calling 307-766-7220.