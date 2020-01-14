Cowgirls Katelyn Blattner Claims 1st MWC Swimmer of the Week Honor

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – Cowgirl swimmer Katelyn Blattner was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week for January 5-12. It’s the first time in her career she has earned the honor and the first time this season a Cowgirl has won the award.

Blattner, a junior from Wichita, Kan., had a strong performance against the Denver Pioneers. She accounted for 29 points in the Cowgirls 156-144 win on Friday night. She placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.21. Blattner followed that up with a first place spot in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.99. She was almost three seconds faster than the second place finisher. To close out the meet, she swam the lead leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished first in a time of 3:28.14.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in the pool next week on the road. Both squads will face Cal Baptist on Thursday, followed by a conference match-up with the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Thursday’s meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT in Riverside, Calif., while Saturday is set to begin at 1 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nev.