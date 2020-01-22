Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Cowgirls Oreshinka Earns MW Tennis Athlete of the Week Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

COLORADO SPRINGS – Wyoming tennis’ Maria Oreshkina has been named this week’s Mountain West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon.

The honor, which is the first awarded this season by the conference, is the first of Oreshkina’s career. Oreshkina receives the accolade after leading the Cowgirls to a strong start to their 2020 spring season. Wyoming won a pair of matches over the weekend, defeating Montana State 6-1 and Louisiana Tech, 5-1.

mwfb

Oreshkina, who competed at No. 1 singles for the Cowgirls, went 2-1 over the weekend, picking up three-set victories over Montana State’s Laura May and LTU’s Nadja Manjon. Oreshkina defeated May, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 and bested Manjon, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2.

In doubles action, Oreshkina also went 2-1, teaming up with partner Oleksandra Balaba at both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. The duo defeated MSU’s Linnea Fristam and Mary, 7-6 (4) at number one while at number two, they defeated Ana Jover and Claudia Oravcova of Louisiana Tech, 6-2.

Oreshkina and the rest of the Cowgirls return to action in February as they face Montana State and Seattle, Feb. 7 and 8 in Bozeman, Mont.

Comments

Sports Central

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming AD Tom Burman Appointed to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Wyoming AD Tom Burman Appointed to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Look to Even the Score with San Diego State at the AA Wednesday Night

Cowgirls Look to Even the Score with San Diego State at the AA Wednesday Night

Tracy Ringolsby

No Moral Victory: Cowboys Slow Aztecs Offense, but No. 4 Ranked San Diego State Doesn't Blink

No Moral Victory: Cowboys Slow Aztecs Offense, but No. 4 Ranked San Diego State Doesn't Blink

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Duo Claims MW Swimmer/Diver Honors

Cowgirls Duo Claims MW Swimmer/Diver Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Rugged Road: Struggling Cowboys Square off With No. 4 Rank San Diego State Tuesday

Rugged Road: Struggling Cowboys Square off With No. 4 Rank San Diego State Tuesday

Tracy Ringolsby

So Much for the Good Times: Cowboys Head to No. 7 San Diego State In Season That Went From Bad To Worse

So Much for the Good Times: Cowboys Head to No. 7 San Diego State In Season That Went From Bad To Worse

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Close Out Weekend in Tulsa, Dropping Final Match against Hurricanes

Cowgirls Close Out Weekend in Tulsa, Dropping Final Match against Hurricanes

Tracy Ringolsby

Rolovich's Raiders: New Washington State Head Coach Adds 3 Wyoming Assistants to Defensive Staff

Rolovich's Raiders: New Washington State Head Coach Adds 3 Wyoming Assistants to Defensive Staff

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Track and Field Teams Make Impression at Air Force InvitationalDraft SharePreviewPublish

Wyoming Track and Field Teams Make Impression at Air Force InvitationalDraft SharePreviewPublish

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Tennis Opens Spring Schedule With Wins Against Montana State and Louisiana Tech

Cowgirls Tennis Opens Spring Schedule With Wins Against Montana State and Louisiana Tech

Tracy Ringolsby