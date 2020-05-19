Welcome to 7220
Cowgirls Royo Earns Region Sportsmanship Award from Intercollegiate Tennis Association

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Kevin DeVries/Wyoming Athletic Department

TEMPE, Ariz. – Wyoming Cowgirl Ana Royo was selected the Mountain Region's Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award winner by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

The Cissie Leary Award goes to a Division I women’s player who displays inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplified the spirit of college tennis. It dates back to 1997 and is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women's tennis coach Cissie Leary.

Royo, who was the Cowgirls’ lone senior this past season, graduated Saturday with a 4.0 GPA in Microbiology from UW. In 2019-20, Royo shined for the Cowgirls in double play, posting a 14-7 record in both the fall and spring. For her career, Royo won 27 singles matches and 30 matches during doubles play.

The national winners of the ITA’s awards will be announced next week.

